Today’s Wordle #653 Hint & Answer (April 3)

It’s a new day and that means there’s a fresh Wordle answer to be resolved. It’s a Monday, so you’re likely trying to knock the puzzle out before heading out to work or on your lunch break. In this guide, we’ll be giving you today’s Wordle hint and answer for April 3, 2023, so you can keep that winning streak going.

What’s the Best Word to Start with in Wordle?

Often, the best words to start a Wordle with are any that have two or more vowels, as this can drastically reduce the amount of words the solution can be.

We’re a big fan of using ‘audio’ as our first Wordle guess, as it has four of the five vowels in it straight away, plus the letter ‘d’ tends to be a pretty common letter to pop-up, too.

The New York Times’ Wordlebot 2.0 actually now recommends players use the word ‘SLATE’ as their starting word instead of the previously recommended CRANE, though both this and AUDIO are still a great place to start if you’re looking to mix it up every once in a while.

You can check out our recommendations for the best words to start with in Wordle here.

Wordle Hint: Start with ‘audio’!

Today’s Wordle Hint

Not looking for a complete giveaway of the answer for today’s word-based conundrum? Well, good news, that’s what this section’s for. We’ve provided a little bullet point list of hints specific to today’s Wordle answer, so you can use as many or as few as you like to help you keep that streak going without just completely cheating.

The word is a noun. Today’s Wordle solution hasn’t got a repeating letter. There are two vowels in today’s answer. It begins with the letter F. It ends with the letter A.

What’s the Wordle Today? (April 3, 2023: Game #653)

What is today’s Wordle? Ready for it? It’s…

Flora

Flora is a noun used for the plants of a particular region, habitat or geological period. For example, you may say that the flora of the rainforest is some of the most varied and exotic you’ll find in the world thanks to the unique ecosystem and climate.

Previous Wordle Answers

#652: Stock

#651: March

#650: Every

#649: Bread

#648: Beset

#647: Hurry

#646: Guano

#645: Untie

#644: Voter

#643: Grout

#642: Staid

#641: Duvet

#640: Tough

#639: Glove

#638: Credo

#637: Yacht

#636: Mealy

#635: Cider

#634: Sweep

#633: Surly

#632: Blame

#631: Birth

#630: Email

#629: Revel

#628: Where

#627: Regal

#626: Horse

#625: Pinky

#624: Toxic

#623: Trend

#622: Squat

#621: Above

#620: Moose

#619: Polka

#618: Worse

#617: Syrup

#616: Fifty

#615: Arbor

#614: Vague

#613: Riper

#612: Ruddy

#611: Sweat

#610: Kiosk

#609: Avail

#608: Cache

#607: Magic

#606: Salsa

#605: Sound

#604: Usage

#603: Giant

#602: Debug

#601: Heady

#600: Stage

#599: Flail

#598: Apple

#597: Ninth

#596: Dance

#595: Unlit

#594: Tasty

#593: Shirk

#592: Scold

#591: Cross

#590: Crave

#589: Fishy

#588: Flirt

#587: Worry

#586: Beefy

#585: Maize

#584: Count

#583: Elude

#582: Matey

#581: Blurb

#580: Alter

#579: Mucky

#578: Chard

#577: Adopt

#576: Frock

#575: Spire

#574: Koala

#573: Human

#572: Leapt

#571: Sedan

#570: Grimy

#569: Pixie

#568: Opera

#567: Lemon

#566: Belie

#565: Sleek

#564: Layer

#563: Antic

#562: Skirt

#561: Whine

#560: Manly

#559: Molar

#558: Havoc

#557: Impel

#556: Condo

#555: Judge

#554: Extra

#553: Poise

#552: Aorta

#551: Excel

#550: Lunar

#549: Third

#548: Slate

#547: Taper

#546: Chord

#545: Probe

#544: Rival

#543: Usual

#542: Spoke

#541: Apply

#540: Naive

#539: Knock

#538: Braid

#537: Infer

#536: Joust

#535: Amber

#534: Woken

#533: Adore

#532: Torso

#531: Chafe

#530: Eject

#529: Study

#528: Undue

#527: Tepid

#526: Happy

#525: Clean

#524: Itchy

#523: Feast

#522: Drive

#521: Prime

#520: Axiom

#519: Brave

#518: Avert

#517: Glyph

#516: There

#515: Baker

#514: Snarl

#513: Maple

#512: Inane

#511: Valet

#510: Medal

#509: Unite

#508: Rainy

#507: Spell

#506: Begin

#505: Stale

#504: Dream

#503: Photo

#502: Aloud

#501: Inept

#500: Piney

#499: Aptly

#498: Waltz

#497: Libel

#496: Sneak

#495: Carry

#494: Flout

#493: Foggy

#492: Fault

#491: Mummy

#490: Spielk

#489: Grove

#488: Denim

#487: Quirk

#486: Exist

#485: Stein

#484: Spade

#483: Catch

#482: Floor

#481: Equal

#480: Ionic

#479: Valid

#478: Enjoy

#477: Howdy

#476: Vigor

#475: Dandy

#474: Sloth

#473: Marsh

#472: Bough

#471: Sting

#470: Twine

#469: Leave

#468: Scorn

#467: Scald

#466: Usurp

#465: Soggy

#464: Brisk

#463: Admit

#462: Grate

#461: Glory

#460: Saint

#459: Recap

#458: Alike

#457: Trice

#456: Stick

#455: Chute

#454: Parer

#453: Doubt

#452: Thyme

#451: Alpha

#450: Booze

#449: Tibia

#448: Lofty

#447: Theme

#446: Class

#445: Leery

#444: Taunt

#443: Whoop

#442: Inter

#441: Gully

#440: Charm

#439: Fungi

#438: Prize

#437: Onset

#436: Chief

#435: Gauze

#434: Ruder

#433: Irony

#432: Clown

#431: Needy

#430: Woven

#429: Merit

#428: Waste

#427: Treat

#426: Shrug

#425: Twang

#424: Twice

#423: Gruel

#422: Poker

#421: Khaki

#420: Hunky

#419: Label

#418: Glean

#417: Cling

#416: Patty

#415: Unfit

#414: Smear

#413: Alien

#412: Buggy

#411: Rhyme

#410: Youth

#409: Coyly

#408: Quart

#407: Cramp

#406: Bluff

#405: Upset

#404: Stomp

#403: Motto

#402: Cinch

#401: Elope

#400: Power

#399: Midge

#398: Tryst

#397: Aphid

#396: Trite

#395: Angry

#394: Flock

#393: Wacky

#392: Roomy

#391: Wedge

#390: Liver

#389: Bland

#388: Night

#387: Madam

#386: Berth

#385: Stead

#384: Voice

#383: Agape

#382: Fluff

#381: Field

#380: Sever

#379: Lilac

#378: Egret

#377: Pinto

#376: Hutch

#375: Gawky

#374: Droll

#373: Retro

#372: Rusty

#371: Beady

#370: Smite

#369: Brink

#368: Awful

#367: Gloat

#366: Input

#365: Loser

#364: Cacao

#363: Blown

#362: Apron

#361: Primo

#360: Atone

#359: Donor

#358: Float

#357: Goose

#356: Piety

#355: Girth

#354: Trait

#353: Flood

#352: Gloom

#351: Depth

#350: Froth

#349: Phase

#348: Showy

#347: Creak

#346: Manor

#345: Atoll

#344: Bayou

#343: Crept

#342: Tiara

#341: Asset

#340: Vouch

#339: Album

#338: Hinge

#337: Money

#336: Scrap

#335: Gamer

#334: Glass

#333: Scour

#332: Being

#331: Delve

#330: Yield

#329: Metal

#328: Tipsy

#327: Slung

#326: Farce

#325: Gecko

#324: Shine

#323: Canny

#322: Midst

#321: Badge

#320: Homer

#319: Train

#318: Hairy

#317: Story

#316: Forgo

#315: Larva

#314: Trash

#313: Zesty

#312: Shown

#311: Heist

#310: Askew

#309: Inert

#308: Olive

#307: Plant

#306: Oxide

#305: Cargo

#304: Foyer

#303: Flair

#302: Ample

#301: Cheek

#300: Shame

#299: Mince

#298: Chunk

#297: Royal

#296: Squad

#295: Black

#294: Stair

#293: Scare

#292: Foray

#291: Comma

#290: Natal

Did you get today’s Wordle answer? Did you get today’s Wordle without our hint? Let us know down in the comments below and share your longest streak with your fellow players.

