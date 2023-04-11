The UK’s Q1 Console Sales Were Carried by the PS5, GfK Data Shows

Microsoft / Sony

The battle between Microsoft and Sony for console dominance has been lengthy and protracted, dating back over 20 years but continuing into the 2020s with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately for Microsoft, recent data shows that there’s only one winner.

Specifically, data from world-leading market reseraches Growth from Knowledge (GfK) (via GamesIndustry.biz) shows that, in the United Kingdom, sales of game consoles were up by 24% in the first quarter of 2023. Over half of those sales were the PS5, meaning it accounted for greater than 50% of all game console sales in the UK from January to March 2023.

For the first quarter of the year in the UK, game console sales are up over 24%. This is entirely down to PS5 (which was in short supply last year). Sony's new console accounted for over 50% of all game consoles sold during Q1 this year in the UK (GfK data) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) April 11, 2023

The dominance of the PS5 was hindered early in its lifespan as a result of crippling shortages, meaning customers couldn’t get their hands on the consoles they wanted. Naturally worsened by the recent global health crisis, it has taken Sony some time to overcome the challenges of supply and stock PS5s adequately. Now, its dominance is shining through.

Second place goes to the Nintendo Switch despite a 25% decline in its own sales, while the Xbox Series S and Series X have fallen by 18% in the first quarter of 2023.

It's a similar story in game sales (digital and physical). Overall, sales are up 1%, but this is entirely down to one product: Hogwarts Legacy (GSD data) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) April 11, 2023

In terms of games there’s hardly any change, but Hogwarts Legacy accounts for the growth singlehandedly. The open Wizarding World title was a monumental success despite the controversy that surrounded its pre-release.

In February, GfK data revealed that 82% of Hogwarts Legacy’s physical sales were on PS5, with the remaining 18% on Xbox Series X|S. This, however, doesn’t include any digital downloads made through either console’s online storefront, where Xbox’s digital share tends to be higher than it is in physical, thanks to the Series S being a digital-only console.

