Summer Games Done Quick 2023 Starts Next Month, Lineup Includes Hi-Fi Rush, Elden Ring, & More

Games Done Quick is a speedrunning charity event that’s always a fun time, and SGDQ 2023 is set to kick off late next month. Starting on May 29 and running till June 4, it’s going to be non-stop speedruns of various games, old and new.

The schedule has just been released, and it does feature some oldies like Zelda, Metal Gear, Metroid, Mario, and the like. We’re also getting quite a few new runs in there as well, including Fire Emblem Engage, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Hi-Fi Rush, and SIGNALIS. Most notably, we’re also getting an Elden Ring speedrun next month, which should be pretty exciting to catch as FromSoft’s Souls-like games have always lent themselves well to incredibly entertaining speedruns.

SGDQ 2023 will also be the second in-person event in a row since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, though runners who can’t attend in-person will still be able to stream their runs from their own homes.

