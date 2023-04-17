Stardew Valley’s Upcoming Update Will Make it “More Powerful” to Mod, Says Developer

ConcernedApe

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has revealed that an upcoming Stardew Valley update – update 1.6 – will make modding much easier and more powerful, in news that is sure to please the game’s dedicated modding community.

Stardew Valley, since its 2016 release, has entertained players across the world as they inherit and reinvigorate their deceased grandfather’s farming world. Like most titles available on PC, it has developed a passionate modding community in which players use their own skills and creativity to build on the world given to us by the game’s devs.

Now, Stardew Valley founder ConcernedApe has confirmed that the game’s 1.6 patch, expected in the near future, will be aimed at the modding community and maximizing the power of mods and the ease with which they can be implemented.

In an April 16 tweet, Barone said: “There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update. It’s mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier & more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than 1.5. I’m taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to HC.”

The confirmation of new content – alongside the exciting adjustments to modding – mean the patch promises something for all Stardew Valley players.

In follow up comments, Barone also shed a little bit of light on the changes players can expect to Haunted Chocolatier, saying “the town is on the water and there are docks”.

He also confirmed the upcoming update for Stardew Valley would include add more dialog and conversational options for characters, adding to the community’s excitement ahead of the patch’s implementation.

Unfortunately, we don’t have details on when update 1.6 is set to release to the Stardew community. Major patches have been spread out, with 1.5 dropping way back in February 2021. No release date for The Haunted Chocolatier has been shared, either.

Either way, there’s sure to be tonnes of new content for anyone and everyone when it does launch.

