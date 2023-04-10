Overwatch 2’s New Spawn Room Updates Encourages Players to Actually Group Up

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

No more getting trapped with the enemy after they cap the point.

Overwatch 2’s upcoming Season 4 marks the arrival of many new features, including the arrival of the brand new Support Hero, Lifeweaver, a fan-made map, Talantis, and many gameplay tweaks and new features to help enhance the Quick Play and Competitive Play experience for players.

One of the most notable changes recently announced by the Overwatch 2 team is a massive change to how the spawn rooms will work in-game. Starting from the launch of Season 4 on April 11, 2023, spawn rooms will remain partially active for seven more seconds after an enemy team captures the point.

During these seven seconds, the health regeneration feature will remain active in the spawn room, the doors to the room will be locked to the enemy team, and you will be able to teleport yourself to the next spawn room with the interact key for an easy regrouping with your team. Here’s the official summary posted by the popular Overwatch 2 news and leaks channel, OWCavalry:

This is a huge change that will benefit the game for players all around the globe, stopping those awkward respawn timings that leave you stranded with the enemy team, just to die all over again seconds later. This change will have a massive impact on the game and could be the difference between a team winning or losing their match, especially in overtime. Here’s hoping that it’s implemented successfully without any significant bugs or disruptions.

