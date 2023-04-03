Legendary & Mega Raid Boss Schedule in Pokemon Go (April 2023)

Image via Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Legendary and Mega raids in Pokemon GO are some of the most challenging battles in the game, but they’re also immensely worth the effort. Tons of items, XP, Stardust, and Candy, are waiting for the victors. On top of that, you get a chance to catch some of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Use this Legendary & Mega Raid boss schedule to plan your Pokemon GO raiding parties for April 2023.

April 2023 Pokemon GO Legendary & Mega Raid Bosses

The month begins with the pair of Incarnate Forme Tornadus and Mega Charizard Y. One week later, Ho-Oh and Mega Medicham take the reigns. After that, Incarnate Forme Thundurus and Mega Venusaur are the featured Legendary and Mega Pokemon. Leading us into the next month, Lugia and Mega Alakazam enter raids starting on Mar. 28.

Pokemon Type(s) Dates (Changes occur at 10 AM local time) Lugia Psychic/Flying Mar. 28 to Apr. 10 Mega Alakazam Psychic Mar. 28 to Apr. 10 Mega Lopunny Normal/Fighting 4 to 11 Regieleki Electric 9 @ 11AM, 2PM, 5PM (local time) Incarnate Forme Landorus Ground/Flying 11 to 17 Mega Blastoise Water 11 to 17 Tapu Bulu Grass/Fairy 17 to May 2 Mega Slowbro Water/Psychic 17 to May 2

Who to Catch

Can’t decide who is worth it? Consider our opinions and make your own decision.

Legendary Pokemon

Lugia, Tapu Bulu, Incarnate Forme Landorus, and the debuting Regieleki round out the lineup of Legendary Pokemon GO raids. The first three there are in regular Legendary raids, but Regieleki is going to debut in the newer Elite Raid.

Every Legendary Pokemon in raids this month is a solid PvE ‘mon along with being good PvP options as well. Regieleki is the biggest question mark since it’s not officially out yet. Most of the Regis are solid for all types of battles with Regidrago and Regigigas as the exceptions to the rule.

Mega Pokemon

Three out of the four Mega Pokemon this month range from decent to overwhelmingly strong. Mega Lopunny and Mega Blastoise are not the best options for Fighting- and Water-type megas, but if you don’t have other Pokemon to boost those types, then these will do the trick.

Mega Alakazam is hands down one of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Even without the attack boost it offers to Psychic ‘mons, it’s hard to match Mega Alakazam’s raw power.

The biggest disappointment of the group is Mega Slowbro. You’ll need it to complete the mega dex, but that’s about all it’s good for. There are much better options for both Psychic- and Water-type Mega Pokemon.

Is It Worth the Raid Passes?

Absolutely. Mega Alakazam and Lugia are some of the best Pokemon in the game. Focus on these two if you have enough passes to keep challenging their raids.

Mega Lopunny, Mega Blastoise, Landorus, and Tapu Bulu are all decent and can be picked up if you need any Pokemon with those types. They’re good, but not must-have Pokemon.

The rest are essentially dex filler with Regieleki being the one exception since we don’t have enough information on it yet.

That wraps it up for the Pokemon GO Legendary & Mega raid boss schedule of April 2023. Don’t forget to come back around next month to see what Pokemon will appear in May 2023.

