Image via Electronic Arts

EA Sports has gone back to the drawing board with their latest PGA Tour offering. This time, they’ve centered everything around giving players the most authentic experience possible. And in order to make that worthwhile, they’ve put plenty of effort into the revamped Career Mode. Just about everything a player does throughout the game will help shape their career. That’s why we’re going to walk you through how to upgrade your pro fast in EA Sports PGA Tour.

Upgrading Your Pro Quickly in EA Sports PGA Tour

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Regardless of whether you start your Career in the Amateur Championship, Korn Ferry, or go straight for the PGA Tour, upgrading your pro fast in EA Sports PGA Tour will primarily come down to one thing: XP gained. So if you’re looking to make the most out of your Career progress early, you’ll want to bank XP. You can do that by placing high across various tournaments.

If you begin on the Amateur circuit, you can still qualify for the Masters and US Open early on. From there, you’ll be able to earn a lot of XP early depending on how you fare in those tournaments. However, your pro isn’t just limited to those events, as you’ll have to go through Q-School and the Korn Ferry circuit as well in order to eventually earn your PGA Tour card. Every step of the way, you’ll be able to earn XP through Tournaments, Challenges, and Quest Objectives.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Above all else, playing and performing well in Tournaments gives you the best chance to maximize your XP. That said, XP isn’t the only thing players will earn as they complete rounds. With XP comes Skill Points that can be put into various aspects of your game.

There are four main categories and multiple sub-categories to navigate, so choose wisely in terms of what you want to focus on. Will you opt for more of a finesse style? Then by all means, work on that Control and Accuracy. Or, do you want to be more of a grip-it-and-rip-it type of pro? Then maybe you’ll want to max out your Power early on. How often you play comes down to the player as well, as you can choose to play full rounds or focus on Quick Play, which offers a selection of holes to focus on rather than playing the entire round.

That’s everything you need to know for now in terms of how to upgrade your pro fast in EA Sports PGA Tour. But the fun doesn’t have to end there. Be sure to keep things at Twinfinite for more in-game information by checking out the links below.

Related Posts