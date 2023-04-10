How to Unlock Gear & Apparel in EA Sports PGA Tour

Image via Electronic Arts

Players can once again attempt to master the PGA Tour with the latest offering from EA Sports. And when it comes to your very own pro, there are plenty of ways to go about customizing them. Not only that, but there are multiple avenues one can take in order to unlock specific items. So without further ado, let’s break down how to unlock gear and apparel in EA Sports PGA Tour.

Unlocking Gear & Apparel in EA Sports PGA Tour

When it comes to unlocking gear and apparel in EA Sports PGA Tour, our best advice is to simply play as often as you can. If you don’t want to spend your own money (we’ll get to that), then you’ll want to win Tournaments (or at the very least, do well in them), complete Career Quests, and grind your way through the many Challenges that await.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Reward Points

By far, Reward Points are the most cost-effective way to acquire different clubs, clothes, specialty upgrades, or even tickets (that can be used as entry fees to Weekly and Seasonal Tournaments). However, you don’t necessarily need to purchase these tickets, as they can be earned through Daily Tournaments all the same. Players can earn Reward Points by completing various Quest Objectives that are tied to your pro’s Career progress.

A word of warning, especially early on: The prices on all of these items, from clubs to apparel, seem a bit steep. As your pro progresses, ideally the amount of Reward Points you receive will as well.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Rewards

Depending on the scale of the Quest Objective or Challenge, players can also unlock certain Rewards that contain specific items. Sometimes, they’ll be a combination of EXP and apparel. Other times, they’ll be specialty enhancements, which cost more in-store than your more general club, apparel, or equipment items. In either case, that’s why checking off these Challenges can be so beneficial.

While it takes a fair bit of grinding to do so, the Rewards can be worth it. If nothing else, it gives you the chance to unlock some valuable items that can be equipped at any time, whether that be power boosts, accuracy boosts, recovery upgrades, and so on.

Points (Micro Transactions)

Of course, players can always choose to pay (more) of their own money in order to purchase Points. Think of these as PGA Tour’s version of FIFA Points. I am of the opinion that you should treat Micro Transactions as a last resort, and if you’re resorting to them to begin with, then perhaps it’s best to just stay away.

It’s helpful that a player’s Career isn’t tied to online play, much like FIFA Ultimate Team is. It should, at the very least, decrease the urge to purchase Points from the off. Sure you’ll be able to progress your pro faster if you invest more of your own money into the game, but you don’t have to be good against other players in order to earn Reward Points or Rewards. You just have to be good on your own, so why not focus on that?

For now, that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock gear and apparel in EA Sports PGA Tour. If you’re looking for more tips or in-game information, though, then Twinfinite is the place to be. Make sure you follow the various links below as you continue to master the majors and beyond.

