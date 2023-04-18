How to Play Last One Standing in Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Speedstorm was just released in early access and the addition of a few extra modes shows how much potential the game has in terms of creativity. From racing through a map covered with fog to grabbing floating power-ups, the most tricky mode of all four is Last One Standing, a race with no end where all you have to do is survive. Playing Last One Standing can be a little bit difficult at first since the game barely tells you what to do, so here we’re going to tell you how to beat the One Last Standing mode in Disney Speedstorm.

How to Win Last One Standing in Disney Speedstorm

At the beginning of each match, you will notice you and your opponents have a few ball-shaped drones floating behind your karts, these drones are basically the number of lives you have. Alternatively, you can also think of them as your health bar.

The key to winning Last One Standing is never being in last place during the race. I know that sounds like it should always be the goal in a race, but in this mode, being in last place for just a few seconds will cause you to lose your drones, AKA precious life. Once you end up in last place, there will be a red circle around your car, and enemy drones will prepare to strike.

While enemy drones are preparing their attack, you only have a few seconds to reach the next character in front of you and stop being in last place. If you can’t pass another racer in time, one of your drones will be destroyed and you will be sent to first place immediately, which is not necessarily a good thing since you will be a target to everybody else behind you.

The number of drones available in each game of Last One Standing can vary based on which match you’re doing, sometimes everybody will start with three, sometimes with two. After losing all of the drones, there’s still a chance of winning, but if you’re in last place with no more drones left to protect you, then you’ll be eliminated.

The best way to secure a win in Last One Standing is to try dashing into opponents when close by and using your skills as much as possible. If you see a shortcut, don’t think twice about taking it, as any chances to get ahead in the race are necessary for survival. It’s pretty easy to stay ahead early on, but once you reach the top three, things get more tricky. It’s ideal to at least have one drone on you by the end of the race so that you can easily surpass the others if you lose a drone, and then try to keep your position in the first place to outlast the remaining opponent.

And that’s how to beat Last One Standing in Disney Speedstorm. For more tips on how to play Disney Speedstorm, make sure to check out our related links below!

