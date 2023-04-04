How to Complete Insect Hive Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake provides numerous side quests that players can accept by picking blue notes scattered on random spots in various zones. One of them requires Leon to destroy several entrances to a hive during his journey in the mine, and he will receive four Spinels for his service. If you want to know how to complete the Insect Hive Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the locations of the entrances.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Insect Hive Request Guide

Finding out the location of these entrances can be challenging since the game does not tell you what they look like. You may be trying to find them inside the winding cave passages, but you actually need to look up to see them.

You can visit the spots that I’ve marked in the image below to be able to see the entrances. However, it is also likely that you can discover them from other positions since they are high up in the air and are rarely obstructed by other objects. You should be able to notice them fairly easily since the entrances have the color bright yellow, and they even pulsate from time to time.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

First Hive Entrance

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The first hive entrance can be seen by standing beside a ledge. You will need to look up to your right, and it will be located on the giant hive at the center of the area. You can shoot it using a rifle with a Scope, such as SR M1903 or Stingray.

Second Hive Entrance

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Next, you can walk through the cave passages, but instead of continuing onward, try to find the ledge where you found the first entrance. Now, look up to your left. It may take some time before you notice the second entrance since it is quite hidden.

Third Hive Entrance

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The third one is nearby, and you only need to walk along the cliff’s edge. You will need to turn your camera pretty high up to be able to see the next entrance.

Fourth Hive Entrance

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The last entrance will require you to progress through the mine until you almost reach the elevator. You will need to stand on a junction at the edge of the cliff and look to your right to notice the fourth entrance.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the Insect Hive Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other articles on the website.

Related Posts