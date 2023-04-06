Here’s What Diablo IV’s Endgame Is Going to Look Like

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

We all know the campaign is really just the tutorial to Diablo IV, and the true game only begins once you’ve beaten the story for the first time and start to really power up your character. Blizzard has just dropped a new video showcasing all of the endgame content you can expect to see once you’ve cleared the story.

You can check out the video for yourself down below:

For starters, after beating the story, players will be able to take on what’s called the Capstone Dungeon, which allows you to increase your World Tier. As your World Tier increases, enemies become more deadly, but you’ll also start getting even more loot, and this will serve as the main way for you to keep getting even more powerful even once you’ve reached the level cap.

In addition to that, you can reset the dungeons in Diablo IV to take on more powerful variations of them. There’s also the Paragon Board, which can be rotated to allow you to chart different pathways through it to unlock various different abilities to customize your character with.

There’s also PvP content to look forward to in the form of the Fields of Hatred, where players can battle each other to collect Shards. These Shards can then be exchanged for various rewards, but be prepared to lose some of your own gear if you’re planning on engaging in PvP.

Diablo IV is set to be released for consoles and PC on June 6.

Related Posts