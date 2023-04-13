EA and Ascendant’s Magic-Based FPS, Immortals of Aveum, Gets a July Release Date

Image Source: Ascendant Studios

Developed by Ascendant Studios, which comprises of several veteran developers who have worked on games like Dead Space, and published by EA, Immortals of Aveum is a new magic first-person shooter that got originally unveiled at The Game Awards last year. We didn’t see too much of it back then, but it finally has a release date, as well as a reveal trailer that shows off exactly what combat is going to look like.

You can check out the reveal trailer for yourself down below:

The game has been set for a July 20 release later this year, and players take control of Jak, a battlemage and Triarch who has the ability to wield all three magic types in the world of Aveum. It’s worth noting that this is primarily a single-player, narrative-driven game, with little to no focus on multiplayer or co-op elements.

In a hands-off presentation that we got to check out last week, we found the world itself to look really visually impressive, with a gorgeous blend of medieval fantasy and sci-fi aesthetics. It certainly brings up some Godfall vibes, but with a much more crunchy-looking combat system that also looks very in-depth and complex.

Immortals of Aveum is set to be released for PC and consoles on July 20.

