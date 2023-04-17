A Fortnite x Doctor Who Collaboration Could Be in the Works For Later this Year

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has seen no shortage of exciting collaborations in the past few years, and rumor has it that Doctor Who might be joining the fray soon. There’s no official confirmation for the collaboration just yet, but reliable leaker iFireMonkey has just shown off a potential spray of Beep the Meep from the series, which you can check out down below:

☎️ Fortnite x Doctor Who



It has recently been brought to my attention that there have been discussions in regards to a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who.



Based on what i'm aware of, this would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to… pic.twitter.com/AOS51ufD1Z — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

Given iFireMonkey’s impressive track record with Fortnite leaks so far, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if this turned out to be true. According to the leak, this will be a two-week event with two skins, two pickaxes, one glider, and one emote, all of which can be picked up in the item shop.

The collaboration would also coincide nicely with Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, slated for the end of this year.

Fortnite is currently available on PC and consoles.

