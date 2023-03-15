WWE 2K23 Full Entrance List

Image Source: 2K

WWE 2K23 boasts its biggest roster ever, but as always, it goes beyond that. When it comes to entrances, players and professional wrestling fans alike have been treated to hundreds — if not thousands — of specific walk-ups over the years. This year is no different, and we’re here to walk you through WWE 2K23’s full entrance list.

Every Superstar Entrance in WWE 2K23

If you thought WWE 2K23’s full entrance list was limited only to those who are playable in-game or still with the company, think again. The latest entry from 2K Sports has offered up hundreds of different entrances ranging from Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson in AEW) and Sting (AEW) to Luke Harper/Brodie Lee (RIP) and even variations on the “Demon” Finn Balor.

Ain’t No Make Believe: John Morrison

All Hail: Chris Sabin

All Red Everything: Eve Marie

All Smiles: Kylie Rae

Alpha Omega: Kenny Omega

Amazing Glow: Naomi

American Dream: Dusty Rhodes

Anonymo: A-Kid

Aussie Aggression: Nick Miller

The Axeman: Alexander Wolfe

B-Teamster 1: Curtis Axel B Team

B-Teamster 2: Bo Dallas B Team

Bad Attitude: Jason Cade

Baddie In Charge: Mia Yim

The Banker: Mr. Mackelroy

Bayamon’s Finest: Jay Cruz

Beast From The East: Bam Bam Bigelow

Beefcake Barber: Brutus Beefcake

Believer: Bo Dallas

The Best Kept Secret: Buddy Murphy

Big Bull: Bull Dempsey

Big Metal 1: Gran Metalik 1

Big Metal 2: Gran Metalik 2

Big Hoot: Luke Gallows

Big Texan: Stan Hansen

Black Sun: Hideo Itami

Bloody Scorpion: Sting Wolfpack

Bludgeon Brother 1: Harper Bludgeon Brother

Bludgeon Brother 2: Rowan Bludgeon Brother

Book Him: Flip Gordon

Boxer: Generic Boxer

Break The Walls 1: Chris Jericho 1

Break The Walls 2: Chris Jericho 2

Break The Walls 3: Chris Jericho 3

Bubbly Personality 1: Emma

Bubbly Personality 2: Emma

Bulgarian Brute: Rusev

Business Suit: I.R.S.

Captain Charisma: Christian

Caribbean Sensation: Savio Vega

CaveWoman: SouthPaw Carmella

Cha Cha With Me 1: Fandango 1

Cha Cha With Me 2: Fandango 2

Chainsaw: Chainsaw Charlie

Chair Swinging: Balls Mahoney / Axl Rotten

The Chairman: Shawn Spears

Classic Villiain: William Regal

The Coolest: Carlito

Corey Graves: Corey Graves

Corvus Iconicus: Sting ’99

Crimson Rebellion: Ruby Riott

Cyber Glow: Cyber Naomi

Dancing Superstar: Rebel

Dark One: Luke Harper / Brodie Lee

Dark Ritual: Aleister Black / Malakai Black

Deca Dance: Tye Dillinger / Shawn Spears

Defeated: Curt Hawkins

Dire Intentions: Albert

The Disciple: Murphy 2

Disco Dancer: Disco Inferno

The Doctor Is In: Dr. Britt Baker

The Dragon: Ricky Steamboat

The Dragon ’94: Ricky Steamboat 1994

Dream Over: Velveteen Dream

Dukes Up: Simon Gotch

Earth’s Champion: The New Daniel Bryan

ECW Legend: Mikey Whipwreck

Eight Pack: Tony Nese

English Powerhouse 1: British Bulldog 1

English Powerhouse 2: British Bulldog 2

Enigmatic 1: Jeff Hardy 1

Enigmatic 2: Jeff Hardy 2

Faceless: Sin Cara

Fear Her: Jessicka Havoc

Fearless: Pentagon Jr.

Feast Your Eyes: Dominik Dijakovic

Fiendish: The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Fil-Am Flash: TJP

Firefly Cultist 1: Bray Wyatt 1

Firefly Cultist 2: Bray Wyatt 2

Forever: Tessa Blanchard

Forgotten Son: Jaxson Ryker

Foxy: Alicia Fox

The Freak 1: Lars Sullivan 1

The Freak 2: Lars Sullivan 2

Freedom Birds 1: Buddy Roberts

Freedom Birds 2: Jimmy Garvin

Freedom Birds 3: Michael Hayes

Full Moon 1: Ember Moon 1

Full Moon 2: Ember Moon 2

Fully Loaded Sheik: Ariya Daivari

Funhouse Friend: Funhouse Bray Wyatt

Generic Superstar 1

Generic Superstar 1 Generic Superstar 2

Generic Superstar 3

Generic Superstar 4: Big Cass

Generic Superstar 6: Dominik Dijakovi c

c Generic Superstar 7 Curt Hawkins 2

Generic Superstar 8

The Genesis Of…: Curtis Axel

Get Hype: Mojo Rawley

Going Hard 1: Dash Wilder – Revival

Going Hard 2: Scott Dawson – Revival

Gold Medalist 1: Kurt Angle 01

Gold Medalist 2: Kurt Angle 06

Golden One 1: Goldust 1

Golden One 2: Goldust 2

Golden 1

Golden 2

Gore: Rhyno

Grizzled Fisherman: Bobby Fish

The Guru: Sonjay Dutt

Hall of Fame Inductee: Bob Backlund

Happy Go Lucky: Crash Holly

Hard Nox: Tegan Nox

The Hardcore Extreme: Bubba Ray Dudley

Hardcore Icon: Sandman

The Hardcore Reverend: D-Von Dudley

He Is A Machine: Brian Cage

Here She Goes Again: Maria Kanellis

Hot Mess: Chelsea Green

Hula Dancer: Generic Hula Entrance

Human Suplex Machine: Tazz

Hype Man: Lio Rush

The Icon: Sting – Modern

Iconic 1: Billie Kay

Iconic 2: Peyton Royce

Innovative Dragon: Tatsumi Fujinami

Insanity: Eric Young

International Sensation: Hiroshi Tanahashi

It’s All About The Mac: Willie Mac

Japanese Buzzsaw: Tajiri

Kaiju Killer

King Of The Cruisers 1: Neville 1

King Of The Cruisers 2: Neville 2

Knight Rider: Paige

Knock ‘Em’ Down: Low Ki / Senshi

Knock Out Artist

Legit Boss 1: Sasha Banks 1

Legit Boss 2: Sasha Banks 2

Like A Diamond: Roderick Strong

Limitless: Keith Lee

The Living Legend 1: Bruno Sammartino

The Living Legend 2: Larry Zbyszko

The Lone Star Cowboy: Wesley Blake

Long Island Broski: Zack Ryder

Loose Cannon: Brian Pillman

The Low Down: D’Lo Brown

Lucha Lucha 1: Kalisto 1

Lucha Lucha 2: Kalisto 2

Lucha Superstar: Generic Luchador

The Lunatic: Dean Ambrose / Jon Moxley

The Machismo Is Lethal: Jay Lethal

Magic Monster: The Great Muta

Mainframe Guardian: Sasha Memory Banks

Martial Artist: Mike Bailey

Mass Destruction: Big Show

Mighty Miss: Molly Holly

Milan Miracle: Santino Marella

The Millennium Man: Sycho Sid Vicious

Mister Boring: Daniel Bryan NXT

The Model 1: Rick Martel 1

The Model 2: Rick Martel 2

The Monster Among Man: Franken Strowman

Mr. Athletic: Jeff Cobb

Mr. Red, White & Blue: Jim Duggan With American Flag

Ms. Texas: Jacqueline

Munitions Specialist: Karl Anderson

Next Generation Of Great: Jason Jordan

Nexus Original: Justin Gabriel

No Nonsense:

No Dummies Allowed: Eli Drake

No! No! No!: Daniel Bryan No!

Not Like Most: Nia Jax

Not Like Most Bots: N14-J4X – 2K Original

The One And Only 1: Billy Gunn 1

The One And Only 2: Billy Gunn 2

One Hundred Souls: Andrade Cien Almas

One Man Army: AR Fox

One Man Band: Heath Slater

One of Two: Oney Lorcan

The One Percent: EC3

One Two Tre: Tre

Outback Dundee 1: Shane Thorne 1

Outback Dundee 2: Shane Thorne 2

Painful Literature: Authors of Pain

Pearlescent Legend: Ivory

The Perfect One: Mr. Perfect

Personality Disorder 1: Cactus Jack ’98

Personality Disorder 2: Cactus Jack ’92

Personality Disorder 3: Dude Love

Personality Disorder 4: Mankind

The Phenom of Cameron, NC: Trevor Lee

Pink Dream:: Alex Gracia

Poison Flower: Peyton Royce

Poison Pixie 1: Candice LeRae 1

Poison Pixie 2: Candice LeRae 2

Power Of Love: Mike Kanellis

Princess: Madison Rayne

Proud Heritage: Tatanka

Punjabi Giant: The Great Khali

Queen of Aerobic Style: Delilah Doom

Ravishing: Lana

Real Man: Rick Rude

Red Beard: Rowan

Repeat After Me: Jack Swagger

Respect The Nation 1: Faarooq N.O.D

Respect The Nation 2: Kama Mustafa N.O.D

Rock & Roll 1: Ricky Morton

Rock & Roll 2: Robert Gibson

Rock The Promo Champ: A.J. Kirsch

The Rockstar: Machine Gun Kelly

Rose Gold 1: Mandy Rose 1

Rose Gold 2: Mandy Rose 2

Rowdy Rebel 2: Ronda Rousey 2

Royal Flush: Kenny King

Rugged Moustache: Trent Seven

Rural Hardcore: Mickie James

Ruthless: Rhett Titus

Samoan Dynasty: Rikishi

Samural Sister: Samantha Urai

Scottish Supernova: ( Noam Dar

Sea Creature: Sea Creature

Second Generation: Rachael Evers

Seeing Red: Red

Seismic Activity: Earthquake

Self High Five 1: DDP 1

Self High Five 2: DDP 2

Shake, Rattle & Roll: Honky Tonk Man

She Lady:

She’s On Fire: Alundra Blayze

Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers

The Shield’s Lunatic: Dean Ambrose Shield

Shining Star: Santana Garrett

Sign Of The Times: Scorpio Sky

Sky Pirate: Kairi Sane

Slam To Win: Mark Andrews

Smooth C: Chuck Taylor

Smooth Shot: Killshot – Shane Strickland

Spiritual Dragon: Shynron

Stand To Attention: Sgt. Slaughter With American Flag

Starry Eyed Wrestler: Barbi Hayden

Storm Warning: Toni Storm

Stunningly Hollywood: Stunning Steve Austin

Stylin’ And Profilin 1: Ric Flair 1

Stylin’ And Profilin 2: Ric Flair 2

Summer Days: Summer Rae

Super Hero: The Hurricane

Swerved: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Swiss Specialist 1: Cesaro 1

Swiss Specialist 2: Cesaro 2

Tech Chairwoman: ChairWoman Bliss

The Bad Girl: Penelope Ford

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Sami Callihan

Thunderous Boom: Adam Cole

Time Traveler: Kushida

The Top Enforcer: Arn Anderson

Total Package 1: Lex Luger 1

Total Package 2: Lex Luger 2

Trinidad Rose: Zelina Vega

Tropical Cyclone: Typhoon

True Player: The Godfather

Two of Two: Danny Burch

Ultimate Finesser: Chris Bey

Undead: Generic Zombie

Undisputed Buzzsaw

Undisputed Strength: Roderick Strong

Unleash The Demon 1: Demon Finn Balor 1

Unleash The Demon 2: Demon Finn Balor 2

Venice Surfer: Sting ’91

Ver 1.0: Matt Hardy 1 )

) Voodoo Shaman: Papa Shango

The Wanderer: Seth The Wanderer

War Machine: The Terminator T2

Warrior Princess: She-Lady Nikki Bella

Wasteland Creature: Arctic Shield Roman Reigns

WCCW Brotherhood 1: Kerry Von Erich

WCCW Brotherhood 2: Kevin Von Erich

Welcome To The Wasteland 1: Konnor

Welcome To The Wasteland 2: Viktor

What A Rascalz: Dezmond Xavier / Wes Lee

Woken One: Matt Hardy 2

World Strongest Man: Mark Henry

Wrestling Artist: Colt Cabana

Wrestling Genius: Kassius Ohno

The Yes Movement 1: Daniel Bryan 1

The Yes Movement 2: Daniel Bryan 2

You Didn’t Know: Road Dogg Jessie James

Zombie: Generic Zombie Entrance

All Tag Team Entrances in WWE 2K23

Of course, tag teams are a staple of professional wrestling. And, 2K has plenty to offer when it comes to their entrances as well.

The A-Listers: The Miz and John Morrison

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

All Night: Kenny King & Rhett Titus

American Alpha: Chad Gable & Otis

Aussie Aggression: TM-61

The B-Team: Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

Banker and the Creature: Tyler Breeze & the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)

The Bar: Sheamus & Cesaro

The Bludgeon Brothers: Harper & Rowan

British Bulldogs: British Bulldog & Dynamite Kid

Brothers of Hardcore: Dudley Boyz

Bulgarian Brute: Rusev & Lana

The Bull Fighters: Los Matadores

The Club: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The Creed Brothers: Brutus & Julius Creed

Cyber Link Up: Naomi & Dae_mon Deville (WWE 2K20 DLC)

Diamond in the Rough: DDP & Cactus Jack

Disputed Age: Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

The Dream Team: Greg Valentine & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Edge & Lita

Extreme Weather Conditions: Natural Disasters

Familia Mysterio: Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Fire & Desire: Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Fists in the Air: Nation of Domination

Freedom Birds 1: The Fabulous Freebirds 1

Freedom Birds 2: The Fabulous Freebirds 2

The Funkadactyls: Naomi & Cameron

Generic Tag 1

Generic Tag 2

Generic Tag 3

Generic Tag 4: Women Tag

Generic Tag 5: The Great Muta w/ Manager

Generic Tag 6: Tyson Kidd & Cesaro

Generic Tag 7: DIY

Generic Tag 8: Wes Lee & Nash Carter

Generic Tag 9

Generic Tag 10

Get Hype 1

The Hollywood Blonds: Steve Austin & Brian Pillman

The Hooliganz: Paul London & Brian Kendrick

The Hurt Business

I Got Kids: Heath Slater & Rhyno

The Icons: The IIconics

Imperium Tag

Just Fists: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder

Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

Last Names Only: Blake & Murphy

Legado Del Fantasma

Lovebirds & Lovely Couple: Mike & Maria Kanellis

Lucha Dragons: Kalisto & Sin Cara

Ma.Ce & Manager

Man.Soor & Manager

Maximum Male Models 2

Messiah and Disciple: Seth Rollins & Murphy

Million Dollar Moves: Darren Young & Titus O’Neil

Mix Tag 1-4

The Miz & Maryse

The Miztourage

Never Defeated: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

The New Day: Big E & Kofi

The New Day: Big E & Woods

The New Day: Kofi & Woods

One and Two: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

One Hundred Souls: Andrade & Zelina Vega

Package Deal: Red & Tre

Painful Literature 1 & 2: Authors of Pain

Perth Preppies: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC)

Pretty Dancers: Tyler Breeze & Fandango

Pride of Puerto Rico: Primo & Epico

R-Truth & Kofi Kingston

The Rider

Rock & Roll: Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson

Rock n’ Sock Connection: The Rock & Mankind (Mick Foley)

The Sami and Kevin Show: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

Sons of the Bayou: Luke Harper & Erick Rowan

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

Strongmen and Gentlemen: The Vaudevillians

Tag Team Extreme Party: Public Enemy

Team Extreme: The Hardy Boyz

Toxic Attraction

The Usos ’14

The Usos 1

The Usos 2

The Viking Raiders: Erik & Ivar

The Wasteland: The Ascension

The Way: LeRae & Hartwell

Whisker Wisteria: Mustache Mountain

World Class Siblings: Kevin & Kerry Von Erich

World’s Greatest Team: Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin

Wrestling Dragons: Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

It should be noted that some of these entrances will not be available right away. In other words, you’ll have to unlock them. Additionally, despite both Matt Riddle and Randy Orton being playable superstars in WWE 2K23, there doesn’t seem to be an entrance for their RK-Bro tag team.

All Trios Entrances in WWE 2K23

Absolution: Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, & Paige

The Brawling Brutes: Butch, Ridge Holland, & Sheamus

Evolution: Batista, Randy Orton, & Triple H

Generic Stable 1: 4-Man Entrance

Generic Stable 2: 4-Man Entrance

Generic Trio 1: The Fabulous Freebirds

Generic Trio 2

Generic Trio 3

Generic Trio 4: AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Partner – WWE 2K19 My Career

The Hurt Business

Imperium: Giovanni Vinci, GUNTHER, & Ludwig Kaiser

Jinder Mahal With Bollywood Bro 1: Jinder With Singh Brothers 1

The Judgement Day

Legado Del Fantasma

Lucha House Party

Maximum Male Models 1

Miztourage: The Miz, Curtis Axel, & Bo Dallas

The New Day 1

The New Day 2

The O.C.

Painful Literature 2: Authors of Pain with Paul Ellering

Retribution

The Bloodline

The Shield

Titus Worldwide

Toxic Attraction

It’s noteworthy that a Trio entrance for Damage CTRL doesn’t appear to exist, despite the facts that Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are all in this year’s game and have spent the past several months going to the ring together. That’s something to keep an eye on going forward.

And that’s everything you need to know so far about WWE 2K23’s full entrance list. For more on the game, though, you won’t have to venture far. Be sure to check out our other guides and updates at the links below.

