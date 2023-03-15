WWE 2K23 Full Entrance List
From past to present, and everything in between.
WWE 2K23 boasts its biggest roster ever, but as always, it goes beyond that. When it comes to entrances, players and professional wrestling fans alike have been treated to hundreds — if not thousands — of specific walk-ups over the years. This year is no different, and we’re here to walk you through WWE 2K23’s full entrance list.
Every Superstar Entrance in WWE 2K23
If you thought WWE 2K23’s full entrance list was limited only to those who are playable in-game or still with the company, think again. The latest entry from 2K Sports has offered up hundreds of different entrances ranging from Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson in AEW) and Sting (AEW) to Luke Harper/Brodie Lee (RIP) and even variations on the “Demon” Finn Balor.
- Ain’t No Make Believe: John Morrison
- All Hail: Chris Sabin
- All Red Everything: Eve Marie
- All Smiles: Kylie Rae
- Alpha Omega: Kenny Omega
- Amazing Glow: Naomi
- American Dream: Dusty Rhodes
- Anonymo: A-Kid
- Aussie Aggression: Nick Miller
- The Axeman: Alexander Wolfe
- B-Teamster 1: Curtis Axel B Team
- B-Teamster 2: Bo Dallas B Team
- Bad Attitude: Jason Cade
- Baddie In Charge: Mia Yim
- The Banker: Mr. Mackelroy
- Bayamon’s Finest: Jay Cruz
- Beast From The East: Bam Bam Bigelow
- Beefcake Barber: Brutus Beefcake
- Believer: Bo Dallas
- The Best Kept Secret: Buddy Murphy
- Big Bull: Bull Dempsey
- Big Metal 1: Gran Metalik 1
- Big Metal 2: Gran Metalik 2
- Big Hoot: Luke Gallows
- Big Texan: Stan Hansen
- Black Sun: Hideo Itami
- Bloody Scorpion: Sting Wolfpack
- Bludgeon Brother 1: Harper Bludgeon Brother
- Bludgeon Brother 2: Rowan Bludgeon Brother
- Book Him: Flip Gordon
- Boxer: Generic Boxer
- Break The Walls 1: Chris Jericho 1
- Break The Walls 2: Chris Jericho 2
- Break The Walls 3: Chris Jericho 3
- Bubbly Personality 1: Emma
- Bubbly Personality 2: Emma
- Bulgarian Brute: Rusev
- Business Suit: I.R.S.
- Captain Charisma: Christian
- Caribbean Sensation: Savio Vega
- CaveWoman: SouthPaw Carmella
- Cha Cha With Me 1: Fandango 1
- Cha Cha With Me 2: Fandango 2
- Chainsaw: Chainsaw Charlie
- Chair Swinging: Balls Mahoney / Axl Rotten
- The Chairman: Shawn Spears
- Classic Villiain: William Regal
- The Coolest: Carlito
- Corey Graves: Corey Graves
- Corvus Iconicus: Sting ’99
- Crimson Rebellion: Ruby Riott
- Cyber Glow: Cyber Naomi
- Dancing Superstar: Rebel
- Dark One: Luke Harper / Brodie Lee
- Dark Ritual: Aleister Black / Malakai Black
- Deca Dance: Tye Dillinger / Shawn Spears
- Defeated: Curt Hawkins
- Dire Intentions: Albert
- The Disciple: Murphy 2
- Disco Dancer: Disco Inferno
- The Doctor Is In: Dr. Britt Baker
- The Dragon: Ricky Steamboat
- The Dragon ’94: Ricky Steamboat 1994
- Dream Over: Velveteen Dream
- Dukes Up: Simon Gotch
- Earth’s Champion: The New Daniel Bryan
- ECW Legend: Mikey Whipwreck
- Eight Pack: Tony Nese
- English Powerhouse 1: British Bulldog 1
- English Powerhouse 2: British Bulldog 2
- Enigmatic 1: Jeff Hardy 1
- Enigmatic 2: Jeff Hardy 2
- Faceless: Sin Cara
- Fear Her: Jessicka Havoc
- Fearless: Pentagon Jr.
- Feast Your Eyes: Dominik Dijakovic
- Fiendish: The Fiend Bray Wyatt
- Fil-Am Flash: TJP
- Firefly Cultist 1: Bray Wyatt 1
- Firefly Cultist 2: Bray Wyatt 2
- Forever: Tessa Blanchard
- Forgotten Son: Jaxson Ryker
- Foxy: Alicia Fox
- The Freak 1: Lars Sullivan 1
- The Freak 2: Lars Sullivan 2
- Freedom Birds 1: Buddy Roberts
- Freedom Birds 2: Jimmy Garvin
- Freedom Birds 3: Michael Hayes
- Full Moon 1: Ember Moon 1
- Full Moon 2: Ember Moon 2
- Fully Loaded Sheik: Ariya Daivari
- Funhouse Friend: Funhouse Bray Wyatt
- Generic Superstar 1
- Generic Superstar 2
- Generic Superstar 3
- Generic Superstar 4: Big Cass
- Generic Superstar 6: Dominik Dijakovic
- Generic Superstar 7 Curt Hawkins 2
- Generic Superstar 8
- The Genesis Of…: Curtis Axel
- Get Hype: Mojo Rawley
- Going Hard 1: Dash Wilder – Revival
- Going Hard 2: Scott Dawson – Revival
- Gold Medalist 1: Kurt Angle 01
- Gold Medalist 2: Kurt Angle 06
- Golden One 1: Goldust 1
- Golden One 2: Goldust 2
- Golden 1
- Golden 2
- Gore: Rhyno
- Grizzled Fisherman: Bobby Fish
- The Guru: Sonjay Dutt
- Hall of Fame Inductee: Bob Backlund
- Happy Go Lucky: Crash Holly
- Hard Nox: Tegan Nox
- The Hardcore Extreme: Bubba Ray Dudley
- Hardcore Icon: Sandman
- The Hardcore Reverend: D-Von Dudley
- He Is A Machine: Brian Cage
- Here She Goes Again: Maria Kanellis
- Hot Mess: Chelsea Green
- Hula Dancer: Generic Hula Entrance
- Human Suplex Machine: Tazz
- Hype Man: Lio Rush
- The Icon: Sting – Modern
- Iconic 1: Billie Kay
- Iconic 2: Peyton Royce
- Innovative Dragon: Tatsumi Fujinami
- Insanity: Eric Young
- International Sensation: Hiroshi Tanahashi
- It’s All About The Mac: Willie Mac
- Japanese Buzzsaw: Tajiri
- Kaiju Killer
- King Of The Cruisers 1: Neville 1
- King Of The Cruisers 2: Neville 2
- Knight Rider: Paige
- Knock ‘Em’ Down: Low Ki / Senshi
- Knock Out Artist
- Legit Boss 1: Sasha Banks 1
- Legit Boss 2: Sasha Banks 2
- Like A Diamond: Roderick Strong
- Limitless: Keith Lee
- The Living Legend 1: Bruno Sammartino
- The Living Legend 2: Larry Zbyszko
- The Lone Star Cowboy: Wesley Blake
- Long Island Broski: Zack Ryder
- Loose Cannon: Brian Pillman
- The Low Down: D’Lo Brown
- Lucha Lucha 1: Kalisto 1
- Lucha Lucha 2: Kalisto 2
- Lucha Superstar: Generic Luchador
- The Lunatic: Dean Ambrose / Jon Moxley
- The Machismo Is Lethal: Jay Lethal
- Magic Monster: The Great Muta
- Mainframe Guardian: Sasha Memory Banks
- Martial Artist: Mike Bailey
- Mass Destruction: Big Show
- Mighty Miss: Molly Holly
- Milan Miracle: Santino Marella
- The Millennium Man: Sycho Sid Vicious
- Mister Boring: Daniel Bryan NXT
- The Model 1: Rick Martel 1
- The Model 2: Rick Martel 2
- The Monster Among Man: Franken Strowman
- Mr. Athletic: Jeff Cobb
- Mr. Red, White & Blue: Jim Duggan With American Flag
- Ms. Texas: Jacqueline
- Munitions Specialist: Karl Anderson
- Next Generation Of Great: Jason Jordan
- Nexus Original: Justin Gabriel
- No Nonsense:
- No Dummies Allowed: Eli Drake
- No! No! No!: Daniel Bryan No!
- Not Like Most: Nia Jax
- Not Like Most Bots: N14-J4X – 2K Original
- The One And Only 1: Billy Gunn 1
- The One And Only 2: Billy Gunn 2
- One Hundred Souls: Andrade Cien Almas
- One Man Army: AR Fox
- One Man Band: Heath Slater
- One of Two: Oney Lorcan
- The One Percent: EC3
- One Two Tre: Tre
- Outback Dundee 1: Shane Thorne 1
- Outback Dundee 2: Shane Thorne 2
- Painful Literature: Authors of Pain
- Pearlescent Legend: Ivory
- The Perfect One: Mr. Perfect
- Personality Disorder 1: Cactus Jack ’98
- Personality Disorder 2: Cactus Jack ’92
- Personality Disorder 3: Dude Love
- Personality Disorder 4: Mankind
- The Phenom of Cameron, NC: Trevor Lee
- Pink Dream:: Alex Gracia
- Poison Flower: Peyton Royce
- Poison Pixie 1: Candice LeRae 1
- Poison Pixie 2: Candice LeRae 2
- Power Of Love: Mike Kanellis
- Princess: Madison Rayne
- Proud Heritage: Tatanka
- Punjabi Giant: The Great Khali
- Queen of Aerobic Style: Delilah Doom
- Ravishing: Lana
- Real Man: Rick Rude
- Red Beard: Rowan
- Repeat After Me: Jack Swagger
- Respect The Nation 1: Faarooq N.O.D
- Respect The Nation 2: Kama Mustafa N.O.D
- Rock & Roll 1: Ricky Morton
- Rock & Roll 2: Robert Gibson
- Rock The Promo Champ: A.J. Kirsch
- The Rockstar: Machine Gun Kelly
- Rose Gold 1: Mandy Rose 1
- Rose Gold 2: Mandy Rose 2
- Rowdy Rebel 2: Ronda Rousey 2
- Royal Flush: Kenny King
- Rugged Moustache: Trent Seven
- Rural Hardcore: Mickie James
- Ruthless: Rhett Titus
- Samoan Dynasty: Rikishi
- Samural Sister: Samantha Urai
- Scottish Supernova: (Noam Dar
- Sea Creature: Sea Creature
- Second Generation: Rachael Evers
- Seeing Red: Red
- Seismic Activity: Earthquake
- Self High Five 1: DDP 1
- Self High Five 2: DDP 2
- Shake, Rattle & Roll: Honky Tonk Man
- She Lady:
- She’s On Fire: Alundra Blayze
- Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers
- The Shield’s Lunatic: Dean Ambrose Shield
- Shining Star: Santana Garrett
- Sign Of The Times: Scorpio Sky
- Sky Pirate: Kairi Sane
- Slam To Win: Mark Andrews
- Smooth C: Chuck Taylor
- Smooth Shot: Killshot – Shane Strickland
- Spiritual Dragon: Shynron
- Stand To Attention: Sgt. Slaughter With American Flag
- Starry Eyed Wrestler: Barbi Hayden
- Storm Warning: Toni Storm
- Stunningly Hollywood: Stunning Steve Austin
- Stylin’ And Profilin 1: Ric Flair 1
- Stylin’ And Profilin 2: Ric Flair 2
- Summer Days: Summer Rae
- Super Hero: The Hurricane
- Swerved: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Swiss Specialist 1: Cesaro 1
- Swiss Specialist 2: Cesaro 2
- Tech Chairwoman: ChairWoman Bliss
- The Bad Girl: Penelope Ford
- Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Sami Callihan
- Thunderous Boom: Adam Cole
- Time Traveler: Kushida
- The Top Enforcer: Arn Anderson
- Total Package 1: Lex Luger 1
- Total Package 2: Lex Luger 2
- Trinidad Rose: Zelina Vega
- Tropical Cyclone: Typhoon
- True Player: The Godfather
- Two of Two: Danny Burch
- Ultimate Finesser: Chris Bey
- Undead: Generic Zombie
- Undisputed Buzzsaw
- Undisputed Strength: Roderick Strong
- Unleash The Demon 1: Demon Finn Balor 1
- Unleash The Demon 2: Demon Finn Balor 2
- Venice Surfer: Sting ’91
- Ver 1.0: Matt Hardy 1)
- Voodoo Shaman: Papa Shango
- The Wanderer: Seth The Wanderer
- War Machine: The Terminator T2
- Warrior Princess: She-Lady Nikki Bella
- Wasteland Creature: Arctic Shield Roman Reigns
- WCCW Brotherhood 1: Kerry Von Erich
- WCCW Brotherhood 2: Kevin Von Erich
- Welcome To The Wasteland 1: Konnor
- Welcome To The Wasteland 2: Viktor
- What A Rascalz: Dezmond Xavier / Wes Lee
- Woken One: Matt Hardy 2
- World Strongest Man: Mark Henry
- Wrestling Artist: Colt Cabana
- Wrestling Genius: Kassius Ohno
- The Yes Movement 1: Daniel Bryan 1
- The Yes Movement 2: Daniel Bryan 2
- You Didn’t Know: Road Dogg Jessie James
- Zombie: Generic Zombie Entrance
All Tag Team Entrances in WWE 2K23
Of course, tag teams are a staple of professional wrestling. And, 2K has plenty to offer when it comes to their entrances as well.
- The A-Listers: The Miz and John Morrison
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
- All Night: Kenny King & Rhett Titus
- American Alpha: Chad Gable & Otis
- Aussie Aggression: TM-61
- The B-Team: Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel
- Banker and the Creature: Tyler Breeze & the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- The Bar: Sheamus & Cesaro
- The Bludgeon Brothers: Harper & Rowan
- British Bulldogs: British Bulldog & Dynamite Kid
- Brothers of Hardcore: Dudley Boyz
- Bulgarian Brute: Rusev & Lana
- The Bull Fighters: Los Matadores
- The Club: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
- The Creed Brothers: Brutus & Julius Creed
- Cyber Link Up: Naomi & Dae_mon Deville (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Diamond in the Rough: DDP & Cactus Jack
- Disputed Age: Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
- The Dream Team: Greg Valentine & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
- Edge & Lita
- Extreme Weather Conditions: Natural Disasters
- Familia Mysterio: Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Fire & Desire: Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
- Fists in the Air: Nation of Domination
- Freedom Birds 1: The Fabulous Freebirds 1
- Freedom Birds 2: The Fabulous Freebirds 2
- The Funkadactyls: Naomi & Cameron
- Generic Tag 1
- Generic Tag 2
- Generic Tag 3
- Generic Tag 4: Women Tag
- Generic Tag 5: The Great Muta w/ Manager
- Generic Tag 6: Tyson Kidd & Cesaro
- Generic Tag 7: DIY
- Generic Tag 8: Wes Lee & Nash Carter
- Generic Tag 9
- Generic Tag 10
- Get Hype 1
- The Hollywood Blonds: Steve Austin & Brian Pillman
- The Hooliganz: Paul London & Brian Kendrick
- The Hurt Business
- I Got Kids: Heath Slater & Rhyno
- The Icons: The IIconics
- Imperium Tag
- Just Fists: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder
- Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett
- Last Names Only: Blake & Murphy
- Legado Del Fantasma
- Lovebirds & Lovely Couple: Mike & Maria Kanellis
- Lucha Dragons: Kalisto & Sin Cara
- Ma.Ce & Manager
- Man.Soor & Manager
- Maximum Male Models 2
- Messiah and Disciple: Seth Rollins & Murphy
- Million Dollar Moves: Darren Young & Titus O’Neil
- Mix Tag 1-4
- The Miz & Maryse
- The Miztourage
- Never Defeated: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
- The New Day: Big E & Kofi
- The New Day: Big E & Woods
- The New Day: Kofi & Woods
- One and Two: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
- One Hundred Souls: Andrade & Zelina Vega
- Package Deal: Red & Tre
- Painful Literature 1 & 2: Authors of Pain
- Perth Preppies: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Pretty Dancers: Tyler Breeze & Fandango
- Pride of Puerto Rico: Primo & Epico
- R-Truth & Kofi Kingston
- The Rider
- Rock & Roll: Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson
- Rock n’ Sock Connection: The Rock & Mankind (Mick Foley)
- The Sami and Kevin Show: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers
- Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
- Sons of the Bayou: Luke Harper & Erick Rowan
- The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford
- Strongmen and Gentlemen: The Vaudevillians
- Tag Team Extreme Party: Public Enemy
- Team Extreme: The Hardy Boyz
- Toxic Attraction
- The Usos ’14
- The Usos 1
- The Usos 2
- The Viking Raiders: Erik & Ivar
- The Wasteland: The Ascension
- The Way: LeRae & Hartwell
- Whisker Wisteria: Mustache Mountain
- World Class Siblings: Kevin & Kerry Von Erich
- World’s Greatest Team: Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin
- Wrestling Dragons: Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
- Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre
It should be noted that some of these entrances will not be available right away. In other words, you’ll have to unlock them. Additionally, despite both Matt Riddle and Randy Orton being playable superstars in WWE 2K23, there doesn’t seem to be an entrance for their RK-Bro tag team.
All Trios Entrances in WWE 2K23
- Absolution: Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, & Paige
- The Brawling Brutes: Butch, Ridge Holland, & Sheamus
- Evolution: Batista, Randy Orton, & Triple H
- Generic Stable 1: 4-Man Entrance
- Generic Stable 2: 4-Man Entrance
- Generic Trio 1: The Fabulous Freebirds
- Generic Trio 2
- Generic Trio 3
- Generic Trio 4: AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Partner – WWE 2K19 My Career
- The Hurt Business
- Imperium: Giovanni Vinci, GUNTHER, & Ludwig Kaiser
- Jinder Mahal With Bollywood Bro 1: Jinder With Singh Brothers 1
- The Judgement Day
- Legado Del Fantasma
- Lucha House Party
- Maximum Male Models 1
- Miztourage: The Miz, Curtis Axel, & Bo Dallas
- The New Day 1
- The New Day 2
- The O.C.
- Painful Literature 2: Authors of Pain with Paul Ellering
- Retribution
- The Bloodline
- The Shield
- Titus Worldwide
- Toxic Attraction
It’s noteworthy that a Trio entrance for Damage CTRL doesn’t appear to exist, despite the facts that Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are all in this year’s game and have spent the past several months going to the ring together. That’s something to keep an eye on going forward.
And that’s everything you need to know so far about WWE 2K23’s full entrance list. For more on the game, though, you won’t have to venture far. Be sure to check out our other guides and updates at the links below.
