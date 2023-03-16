Will Neve Campbell Be In Scream 7? Explained

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Scream VI puts the spotlight firmly on the franchise’s newest group of Woodsboro teens as they are once again terrorized by the villainous and psychotic Ghostface. They’re supported this time around by legacy characters like Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed but the absence of iconic final girl Sidney Prescott looms heavily over the sequel. Here’s everything we know about whether Neve Campbell will be in Scream 7.

Is Sidney Prescott Going to Be In Scream VII?

As it stands Neve Campbell’s place in the franchise remains uncertain but directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet are hopeful we’ll see Sidney again. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bettinelli-Olpin shared his hopes that she could potentially return to the franchise saying:

We’d never give up on her. We love Neve, and we love Sidney. So we’d love to be able to make another movie with her, and we’re not giving up. Matt Bettinelli-Olpen via The Hollywood Reporter

Early in the production of Scream VI, it appeared that Campbell would have a part to play in the story but a pay dispute led to her parting ways with the franchise and resulted in heavy script rewrites to put the focus on sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter. Speaking to Variety at the time of the dispute, Campbell explained that she felt the offer presented to her did not equal the value she brought to the franchise:

Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream.’ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. Neve Campbell via Variety

Her decision received outspoken support on Twitter from her previous co-stars Matthew Lillard who played one of the first Ghostface killers, and Jamie Kennedy who is best known for his role as Randy in the franchise. The two men lashed out at the studio and filmmakers and made allegations of sexism due to the low offer presented to Campbell in contrast to Scream’s (2022) success.

It’s clear that there may be some bridges that need mending here. For what it’s worth, Sidney hasn’t been definitively written out of the franchise. After the Ghostface killings begin again, Gale explains that Sidney has gone into hiding with her family. The door has clearly been left open for Campbell to return to the franchise if she chooses and given the recent success of Scream VI she could receive a far more lucrative offer this time.

That’s everything we know about whether Neve Campbell will be in Scream 7. Check out our review of Scream VI and our guides below.

