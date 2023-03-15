Who Is the Main Character in Demon Slayer? Answered

Image Source: Ufotable, Inc.

The Demon Slayer cast features many unique characters during Japan’s Taisho era, from the powerful Hashira to the Twelve Kizuki. However, there is one individual the story primarily focuses on throughout the saga, including the Mugen Train, Entertainment District, and Swordsmith Village arcs. Here’s everything you need to know about the main character in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer’s Main Protagonist, Explained

Demon Slayer’s main protagonist is Tanjiro Kamado, who is on a mission to cure his sister Nezuko after she has been turned into a demon. As a child, he was brought up in the snowy Mt. Kumotori, where he often helped his family and village residents with various activities. One of Kamado’s most distinct characteristics is the flame-like scar on his head, which is supposedly the result of an accident that involved boiling water.

Although Tanjiro is relatively weak at the beginning of the narrative, he uses creative methods to bring down stronger foes, including creating distractions to confuse his enemies. The character also has an enhanced smelling ability, allowing him to track anyone or anything through a trail of scents, similar to Zenitsu Agatsuma’s heightened sense of hearing. Besides this innate skill, his tremendously thick skull can be used as a weapon through his tactic of headbutting, even inflicting damage on multiple immortal demons.

You can expect other intriguing characters along the way, such as Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, as they are the primary companions to Tanjiro. As for the main antagonist of Demon Slayer, this character is none other than Muzan Kibutsuji, the leader of the Twelve Kizuki and the one responsible for turning Nezuko into a demon. The story’s central focus is bring him down, along with the rest of his gang, in hopes of ridding the world of their evil corruption.

That covers everything you need to know about the main character of Demon Slayer. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide on who is the strongest Hashira.

