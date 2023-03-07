When Does Barry Season 4 Come Out? Answered

Image via HBO

The season 3 finale of HBO’s Barry left behind so many questions, the most important being Barry’s fate. Sure, the show could have ended there, but HBO already greenlit the show for a fourth season. Naturally, fans of the show want to know: when does Barry season 4 come out?

HBO has announced that the release date for the fourth and final season of Barry will be April 16, 2023. Below you can find a teaser for the upcoming finale.

Leading up to the season’s release date announcement, details were sparse.

Firstly, during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Bill Hader revealed that, due to the COVID pandemic, the script for season 4 was written ahead of time as the lockdown prevented them from shooting season 3. That would explain why production on season 4 began in June 2022, mere months after season 3 debuted.

Lastly, each season of Barry only ever took around a year to produce, meaning season 4 would arrive by no later than June 2023. However, the show also has a long-standing history of showing up at the Emmys, with each season bringing home one or more awards. In order to be eligible for the Emmy Awards in 2023, season 4 would have to be released before the end of May.

Barry season 4’s release date is almost here. If you have a friend or two who’s been holding off on watching the show, we’ve gathered 3 reasons to watch HBO’s Barry. Alternatively, you can catch up on The Northman, not that it’s on HBO Max.

