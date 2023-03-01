What Did Grogu See in Hyperspace & Why It Is Important Foreshadowing in The Mandalorian?

Image Source: Disney+

Despite only having one episode, The Mandalorian season 3 has already provided plenty of interesting moments and questions for fans to ponder. One such moment can be seen near the start, as Mando’s ship speeds through hyperspace, it appears he’s drifted off to sleep as “Baby Yoda” looks up at the passing blue streaks of space, and sees shadows. Here is everything you need to know about what grogu saw in hyperspace and why was it important in The Mandalorian.

What Were the Shadow Creatures Baby Yoda Saw in Hyperspace?

The faint outline of something large appears before Grogu’s eyes and the shadowy figure clearly resembles a creature fans will recognize from Rebels, known as Purrgil. These creatures are best described as “space whales” and they have the ability to live in space while traveling great distances and speed.

Although it’s uncertain how many of these creatures fill the galaxy, Grogu’s sights were filled with many alongside their spacecraft. Seeing these creatures made him seek comfort in Mando’s arms afterward, because what child wouldn’t be afraid of large shadowy figures reaching out from the dark.

Why Are These Creatures Important Foreshadowing in The Mandalorian?

The Purrgil made their first appearance in Rebels. Although an origin story is usually relevant in a lot of storytelling, it’s their last appearance that’s most significant. In the final episode of the animated series, Ezra Bridger used the Force to call these creatures for help. It took hold of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s ship, pulling them all into hyperspace – never to be heard from again.

Grogu getting a glimpse of the space whales is an immediate reference to several characters’ last moments, including Ezra, Thrawn, and it’s also the last appearance of Sabine Wren. If anyone has a vested interest in saving Mandalore and its people, Sabine is high on that list.

Combine this with Ahsoka Tano’s mission to hunt down Thrawn in Season 2, and it seems safe to say that this could foreshadow the return of Ezra Bridger in The Mandalorian. So far, that is everything you need to know about what grogu saw in hyperspace and why was it important in The Mandalorian.

