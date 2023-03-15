Top 20 Best Genshin Impact Fanart You Need to Make Your Next Wallpaper

Image Credit: @AN_Chanako via Twitter

Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account is no stranger to sharing incredible fanart from players, but there are too many for the account to catch. Between fanart that’s just plain gorgeous and that’s heartbreaking, here’s the top 20 best Genshin Impact fanart.

The Archons and Their Past Loved Ones

Image Credit: @astruma2 via Twitter

Starting off with a bang is this gorgeous collection of fanart from Twitter user @astruma2 that shows the four archons with important people from their past. For those that know the lore behind the archons, these are bittersweet and beautiful.

Bernie Sanders or Zhongli

Image Credit: u/heyjonut via Reddit

Not only is this Zhongli Genshin Impact Fanart from Reddit user u/heyjonut well done, but it’s also hilarious. Referencing the 2021 meme of political icon Bernie Sanders sitting in a chair with mittens and a mask on, it makes one wonder about the similarities between Sanders and the Geo archon.

Kaveh Painting by Stained Glass

Image Credit: @asanariaa via Twitter

This piece of Genshin Impact fanart from Twitter user @asanariaa stands out for how unique it is. Featuring a shadowed silhouette of Kaveh painting my stained glass, it’s a gorgeous take on the character. It’s also incredibly well done – Kaveh’s sleeves are sheer enough to let light through, and the stained glass matches the themes of Sumeru perfectly.

Xiao’s Legacy

Image Credit: u/Obwuda via Reddit

More angst awaits with this Genshin Impact fanart from Reddit user u/Obwuda. Showing the five adepti from Liyue, Xiao remains alone. The others all have their paintings slashed through while Xiao’s is in pristine condition as he’s the only one left alive.

Albedo and Sucrose

Image Credit: onialgarra via Deviant Art

This stunning piece of Genshin Impact fanart from Deviant Art user onialgarra features Sucrose and her Elemental Skill/Burst ability. The Anemo slimes coming in the background and Albedo studying something to the side feel very true to the alchemy duo, and the scene looks as picturesque as Monstadt feels.

Nilou Dancing

Image Credit: @utsuhostoria via Twitter

This stunning piece of Genshin Impact fanart is from Twitter user @utsuhostoria and features Nilou dancing and utilizing her Hydro vision at the same time. Between her long, flowing hair and the free form of water, this is one of the best renditions of Nilou available.

The Hexenzirkel and Baby Albedo

Image Credit: @nallybus via Twitter

Twitter user @nallybus has a piece of Genshin Impact fanart that shows off the elusive members of the Hexenzirkel. While there’s not too much known about the group of mages, it’s clear that Rhinedottir is holding Albedo, who’s one of her creations.

Ganyu’s True Strength

Image Credit: u/Suweeka via Reddit

This is a funnier piece of Genshin Impact fanart that shows Ganyu using a missile launcher from Reddit user u/Suweeka. While it’s a bit terrifying to imagine what a missile could do in Teyvat, it’s hilarious that Ganyu’s holding it – she is an incredible ranged DPS character after all.

Jean in a Field

Image Credit: raikoart via Deviant Art

This dandelion-filled fanart from Deviant Art user raikoart is nearly perfect. There’s a stunning balance of light to dark, but Jean’s sword combined with the sun behind her paints her as the knight that Monstadt needs.

Venti In the Sun

Image Credit: @AN_Chanako via Twitter

This breathtaking Genshin Impact fanart comes from Twitter user @AN_Chanako, and it focuses on the Anemo archon himself, Venti. The use of shading and light are outstanding, and it truly looks like something that could be seen in the Genshin Impact anime one day. It’s just so well-done.

Tighnari Fed Up With Cyno

Image Credit: @OhhLeonard via Twitter

This is another piece of Genshin Impact fanart that could come straight from an anime. The hilarious artwork from Twitter user @OhhLeonard shows Cyno and Tighnari on the bridge in front of Monstadt. Tighnari seems to be losing his mind at Cyno’s punny jokes.

Summer Breeze Jean

Image Credit: u/datcravat via Reddit

This Genshin Impact fanart from Reddit user u/datcravat was actually commissioned by Jean’s English voice actor in celebration of the Summer’s Breeze skin release. Jean’s eyes in particular stand out, and she looks like she could be included in a Persona game with no questions asked.

The Lantern Rite Festival

Image Credit: silberein via Deviant Art

The Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue is one of the biggest yearly events in Genshin Impact, and for good reason. It’s beautiful in-game, and Deviant Art user silberein captured the essence of it wonderfully with this piece of Genshin Impact fanart.

Aether and Constellations

Image Credit: @huaepiphany via Twitter

The Traveler is also seen quite often in Genshin Impact fanart, and this art from Twitter user @huaepiphany is one of the best out there. Playing with perspective has never looked so good, and Aether studying the stars is an interesting idea considering there are plenty of theories revolving around the Traveler being a star.

Ink Shenhe

Image Credit: @Alticute1 via Twitter

This ink painting of Shenhe from Twitter user @Alticute1 is stunning. Between the flowers and the differences in the weight of the brushstrokes, it’s close to a masterpiece. It’s an amazing piece of Genshin Impact fanart for Shenhe fans.

Venti on Barbatos’ Statue

Image Credit: @J_Kaluzhnaya via Twitter

This Genshin Impact fanart from Twitter user @J_Kaluzhnaya is unique. It takes Venti and the hands of Barbatos’ statue in Monstadt and makes it truly a European piece of art. Considering Monstadt is in Germany, this is interesting and innovative art from the Genshin Impact community.

Story Poster Through Inazuma

Image Credit: u/reverieMidnight via Reddit

Reddit user u/reverieMidnight created a complex yet amazing piece of Genshin Impact fanart that combined most of the game’s story into one. Everything from the Unknown God at the beginning of the game to Raiden Shogun and the Crimson Witch of Flames is included.

Layla Sketch

Image Credit: @swilvxw on Twitter

This sketch of Layla from Twitter user @swilvxw is one of the few sketches of the character out there. It’s a beautiful mix of line weights and light details to make Layla stand out. Plus, her eyes look just as sleepy as her personality in-game.

Dark Hu Tao

Image Credit: u/Pellat via Reddit

Reddit user u/Pellat created a piece of Genshin Impact fanart of Hu Tao, and it’s expertise shines. Between the immaculate shading and dark, heavy atmosphere, this piece of art really captures Hu Tao’s character as a whole.

Related Posts