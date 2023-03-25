Top 10 Pokemon Fans Want to Return in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC Add-Ons

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the DLC Expansion pack, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. This DLC pack is split into two content updates: The Teal Mask, which is arriving in Fall 2023, and the Indigo Disk, which will be available in Winter 2023. These updates will bring new adventures and areas to explore, brand new Pokemon, and even more familiar Mons from previous Regions. While many returning Pokemon remain a mystery, we’ve rounded up the most deserving candidates. Without further ado, here are the top 10 Pokemon fans want to see return in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC add-ons.

The Remaining Starter Pokemon

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

I was one of those people who were gutted when Nintendo announced that the National Dex was gone for good. I’d always had such fun collecting Pokemon from all sorts of Regions, particularly the starters. While a few starter Pokemon are available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the rest are missing from the games, leaving an empty void in every starter-lover’s heart.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers have access to the three Paldean starters (Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco), as well as Charmander, Cyndaquil, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, and Scorbunny. That leaves Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Tototdile, Chikorita, Torchic, Treecko, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Litten, Popplio, Grooky, and Sobble in the void, just collecting dust. It feels odd not having them by my side, so please, Nintendo, I don’t care if it’s through special rewards, Tera Raids, or as a wild specimen, I’m begging you to add the rest of these little guys in on behalf of Trainers all over the world.

Trapinch / Vibrava / Flygon

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Originating from Generation 3’s Hoenn Region, the Trapinch evolution line has stood the test of time, with Flygon remaining one of the classic fan-favorite Pokemon years after its mighty debut. Not only does Flygon have an eye-catching design, but it also carries some notable stats and a great dual-typing of Ground/Dragon, rendering it a popular choice for Trainers to add to their team in many Generations of Pokemon games.

Flygon also has a brilliant Shiny, making it an excellent challenge for players to attempt during their Scarlet & Violet shiny hunts. There are already the likes of Dragonite and Dragapult in Paldea, and nothing will convince me that Flygon wouldn’t look perfect right there beside them. It’s no surprise that this Pokemon is one of the most common specimens to pop up during fan discussions on various forums regarding which Pokemon they hope will make an appearance, so fingers crossed that these wishes come true!

Furfrou

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Furfrou is an incredibly unique canine Pokemon with several different forms that can be unlocked by customizing its haircut in-game, just like a real-life poodle. A Pokemon like this has a massive appeal, as it adds that special personal touch to the little guy, letting you choose from several different styles to send your companion out to battle in a colorful drip.

The saddening thing about Furfrou is that despite its overwhelming adoration from the community, it hasn’t appeared in a Pokemon game since Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Quite often, I wish there were more ways to customize my Mons, both through accessories or color palette changes. Furfrou here was a brilliant beginner’s step in this direction with the variety of different appearances its unique forms bring. There has yet to be any other Pokemon quite like it, and for that reason, this Trainer’s best friend is more than deserving of a comeback.

Minior

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Minior is a unique Pokemon native to the Alola Region, resembling a meteorite. Once this Pokemon’s HP is reduced to under fifty percent, its brown shell will break off to reveal its Core form, which can be one of seven colors or black with colorful markings in the rare case of its shiny variant.

Minior is an enjoyable concept for a Pokemon and was immensely popular with players who enjoy collecting various forms of a single species. Unfortunately, Minior has not shown up in any other regions besides Alola. Despite its Pokedex entry stating that it only falls from the Ozone layer into very few locations, it’s not a far stretch to imagine it would eventually show up in another Region somewhere down the line, making Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, specifically Area Zero, the perfect contender.

The Nidoran Evolution Lines

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Few Generation 1 Pokemon are as iconic as the king and queen duo, Nidoking and Nidoqueen. These guys have been powerhouse Pokemon since their debut and even hold essential spots on the teams of many respected Trainers, such as Giovanni and Gary.

The Nidoran M and Nidoran F evolution lines would be a great addition to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with their final evolutions carrying a dual-typing of Poison/Ground. There are only currently two Pokemon in Paldea with this combo: Paldean Wooper and Clodsire, so adding the Nido family would be nice. Nidoran’s Male and Female evolution lines could be implemented as version exclusives, adding to the fun of interacting with other Trainers through Link Trades to collect all the new DLC additions.

Vulpix / Ninetales & Their Alolan Forms

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Vulpix and Ninetales have been some of the most popular Fire-type Pokemon for decades, and it’s easy to see the appeal of this Kitsune-themed creature. In its base form, Vulpix is super adorable, and when it evolves into Ninetales, it radiates a glowing beauty that not every Pokemon can. Ninetales has a badass silver/blue shiny, making it a popular choice for shiny hunters to seek out in every game it’s been in.

Plus, many Pokemon with Regional variants already exist in Scarlet & Violet, with their alternate forms being obtainable through completing specific quests and challenges. It would be a fun addition if the DLC content involved similar side quests or tasks with the reward of some more Regional Mons. You can’t tell me Alolan Vulpix and Ninetales here wouldn’t look right at home alongside their Trainers as they roam and explore Paldea, especially across areas such as Glaseado Mountain. C’mon Nintendo, I want to picnic in the snow with my ice foxes already!

Deoxys

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once again, removing the National Dex rubs salt in the wound for many Trainers. Similarly to those who enjoy collecting the starters, many players tasked themselves with collecting every Legendary Pokemon in previous games. In Scarlet & Violet, that’s impossible, as no Legendaries from previous Generations are present in Paldea. Fortunately, there is still hope for Legendary Pokemon fans. Previous titles, such as Sword & Shield, added access to all Legendary Pokemon with the release of DLC add-on content, just as Scarlet & Violet is now implementing.

Whether all of the Legendaries get added to the game or not, there’s one in particular that fans are holding out hope for — Deoxys. Now, this Pokemon is known as an alien virus that fell to Earth and mutated, becoming the creature with multiple forms known as Deoxys. This makes it the perfect contender for a Paradox Pokemon, as there is a lot of opportunity to create both past and future forms based on the evolution of a virus. Past Deoxys could have a unique Poison-typing, while a future form of Deoxys could be a Psychic/Steel powerhouse. Plus, it already has four different forms it’s known to change between, so adding two more isn’t too much of a stretch.

Bidoof / Bibarel

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

I’m well aware that Bidoof and Bibarel work their way into many top-ten countdowns and best-ranking lists as part of the never-ending meme regarding them as the best Pokemon of all time. However, their presence in this scenario is different, with Bidoof and Bibarel being a genuinely brilliant fit for the DLC due to their beaver-like appearances. The Paldea Region is based on the Iberian Peninsula, consisting of Spain, Portugal, and Andorra. Because of this, a lot of the Pokemon present in Scarlet & Violet are based on real-life critters and native species which commonly make their habitats in these locations.

The Eurasian Beaver is Spain’s largest rodent and was among the most common animals found years ago before being hunted nearly to extinction. This means that Bidoof or Bibarel would make a really interesting (and undoubtedly hilarious) Paldean Regional variant or Paradox Pokemon of the past. Don’t tell me you don’t want to stumble across one of these chonky beavers during your DLC exploration because, let’s face it….everyone would love it.

Beldum / Metang / Metagross

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Beldum evolution line is a perfect example of an obscure Pokemon done right, so it’s no surprise that this sentient spaceship-shaped rock monster gained immense popularity over the years. While a lot of the more obtuse Pokemon are just plain bizarre to gaze upon and frowned upon by fans (we’re looking at you, Probopass, Vanilluxe, and Klinklang), Beldum, Metang, and Metagross do a brilliant job of being strange, but in a badass type of way.

There’s something so mysterious and unique about Metagross that makes you think, ‘I have to have it’ — not once have I used this guy on my team in any Pokemon title. Yet, every time Metagross has been available, I’ve been adamant about tracking one down so I can have it in my collection. It’s just an undeniably cool Pokemon that nobody gets tired of, and the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the familiar Steel/Psychic type.

Metagross could also be a strong contender for a future Paradox form, further transitioning its rocky appearance into a glossy, steel-structured creature to fit its Steel typing and name. Iron Meteor, anyone? I know I’d jump at the opportunity to catch that Mon.

Litwick / Lampent / Chandelure

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Litwick’s evolution line is among the greatest Ghost-Type Pokemon progressions of all time, with Chandelure perhaps being one of the best-designed Mons in existence. It has a great color palette, eye-catching visual appeal, and some formidable stats, making it a great choice to implement within your team. I’m hands-down a Ghost-Type fangirl forever, so I’ll never disapprove of the addition of extra ghosties and ghouls in Scarlet and Violet. However, if there’s one set that comes to mind immediately when considering creatures that deserve to be included in the DLC, it’s Litwick, Lampent, and Chandelure.

There are some solid Ghost/Fire dual-types in the game already, with Skeledirge, Ceruledge, and Hisuian Typhlosion, so it feels like Chandelure is missing alongside them as a viable option to consider. With only three Pokemon in the game containing this typing, the addition of Chandelure would add more variety to team-building, providing an asset with its massive Sp. Atk.

That’s it for the top 10 Pokemon fans want to return in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC Add-Ons. Which Pokemon from the list do you most want to see? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below. We also have a variety of other Pokemon news, lists, and guides to help you during your adventure in Paldea, so why not scroll down and have a look at our related topics for yourself?

