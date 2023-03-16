Shroud Is Making a Survival Game With Splash Damage; Here’s Everything We Know 

Image Source: Sentinels

Developer Splash Damage has announced a partnership with popular streamers Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek and Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball for an upcoming survival shooter. Not much is known about the game at the moment outside of the working title of Project Astrid.

Splash Damage has crafted the multiplayer for a few of the massive Gears of War games, starting with the remaster of Gears of War 1 and then continuing with the fourth and fifth of the series. Considering they also helped craft the multiplayer for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, their pedigree in this realm of gaming is well established.

After playing games for 30 years, over 10 of those professionally, it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to create a game and I’m proud to say the day is finally here.



Alongside the legend @shroud, we are working with @splashdamage to create our own survival game, Project Astrid. pic.twitter.com/7sTNMstKBq — Sacriel (@Sacriel) March 16, 2023

A press release doesn’t give any further information on the game but does include several quotes from Shroud, Sacriel, and some of the developers about what this partnership means to them.

“This project means everything to me,” said Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek. “Chris and I have refined a vision for what’s next in the survival genre and with Splash Damage we’re setting out to build it. We want to build the best survival game ever, and with Sacriel’s brain and Splash Damage’s team, I know we can do it.”

Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball said “This is a dream come true. Mike and I have been envisioning a world where we help build the game that streamers and gamers love playing. To be able to execute with a team as esteemed and experienced as Splash Damage is a privilege. In our work together to date, it is clear to us that we are truly part of the team and that we are well positioned to help bring this dream to reality.”

Dave Miller, Head of Publishing, said, “Working with Sacriel and shroud has given us a unique opportunity. This new era of Splash Damage is about doing things differently, but also owning the entire process; from concept to publishing. Bringing in the guys right at the start of the process allows us to use their knowledge and experience, collaborating with them to make something truly unique in the genre.”

Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek started as a content creator in 2013 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and these days, he plays Valorant for the Sentinels and has 10 million followers on YouTube. Similarly, Chris ‘Sacriel’ Ball started making gaming content in 2012 but has focused instead on the games that Project Astrid will possibly resemble in the end, such as DayZ and PUBG.

Though details are certainly light, we will keep you updated with any further developments as more is revealed about Project Astrid in the future.

