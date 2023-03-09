Pedro Pascal Fell Asleep While Getting His Eyes Gouged Out in Game of Thrones

Image Source: Screenshot via First We Feast YouTube Channel

The Pedro Pascal phenomenon doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon, with his two major projects as Joel Miller from HBO’s The Last of Us and the Mandalorian in the hit Disney+ series. On top of that, he has recently done a hilarious interview in the spicy Hot Ones show from First We Feast, featuring details about his time in Game of Thrones, Narcos, and the beginnings of his acting career.

One of the most surprising facts mentioned in the interview is that Pedro actually fell asleep while performing his brutal death scene in Game of Thrones. Yes, we’re talking about the one where Gregor Clegane, also known as the Mountain, uses his fingers to gouge Oberyn Martell’s eyes, ultimately squashing his entire head in the process. But, while fans cried in horror at the sight of Oberyn’s obliterated face, Pascal was sleeping like a baby.

During the interview, the actor explains how hot it was while filming this scene, along with a four-day shoot of the famous Mountain versus the Viper showdown. Still, the pool of blood he had to lie in was cool enough to soothe him, despite the scorching temperatures, and the bits of fabricated flesh were almost like the cucumbers you lay on your eyes at a spa. As a result, it caused him to fall into tranquil slumber; as he states, “It was very cathartic, and I went into the deepest sleep I’ve been in.”

The actor also discusses how gentle Hafthor Julius Bjornsson (the Mountain) was during the scene, where he didn’t feel any pressure or weight from Hafthor’s well-built body (who is commonly known as one of the strongest athletes in the world.)

The Hot One’s interview certainly has even more intriguing and hysterical moments, including his love for Grogu in the Mandalorian series and his delirious reactions to the spicy food. With this in mind, it proves that Pedro Pascal is here to stay, and we can’t wait to see what other performances he brings to the table, and hopefully, it doesn’t involve getting his eyes torn out.

