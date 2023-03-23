Nier Creator Is Part of a Dream Team Creating Epic New Anime Series

Image Credit: Fuji Animation Studio

Most anime are adaptations of established manga works with some popularity, but once in a blue moon, we may get original titles. Companies usually avoid making original series, but this time several big names are working together to create a 3D anime that may become the next big hit in the community.

The creator of the popular RPG game NieR: Automata, Yoko Taro, is collaborating with Atsushi Okubo, author of Fire Force and Soul Eater, to create a new series called Kamierabi GOD.app. Yoko Taro is the person who develops the original concept for the anime, while Okubo works as the character designer.

#YokoTaro×#Jin×#AtsushiOhkubo×#HiroyukiSeshita

A brand-new original TV anime series by Star creators, “Kamierabi”, will air on Fuji TV’s 「+Ultra」in October!

Teaser artwork and a trailer with character designs by Atsushi Ohkubo have been released!#GODapppic.twitter.com/W40wYip1v8 — 『カミエラビ』/『GOD.app』OFFICIAL 10月アニメ放送開始！ (@kamierabi_PR) March 22, 2023

Other big stars that you can find working on this project are director Hiroyuki Seshita, who has led Ajin and Blame!, and Jin, who is known for Mekakucity Actors and Listeners. The company that will animate Kamierabi GOD.app is Unend studio, and this will be their first project.

Not much is known about the plot, but the story is set in a school and follows seven characters. Based on the 30-second teaser, some magical powers will be involved, and the protagonist will be dragged into battles against unknown forces.

Considering Yoko Taro is the brain behind this story concept, I won’t be surprised if the anime drags out some existential dread in viewers. That man has always loved to ask difficult questions about the world that make one wonder about the meaning of life.

Kamierabi GOD.app is set to air in October 2023 on Crunchyroll.

