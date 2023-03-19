New Mods Bring a Moldy Hero to Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo

Image via Crazy Potato and Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo continues to see new mods made every day, and two in particular allow players to play as one of the series’ more recent protagonists.

Over the past few days, several mods have been released which allow players to reskin Leon to look like Ethan Winters from Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village. One in particular made by Crazy Potato applies a mock version of Ethan’s face, allowing players to make their way through the start of Ethan’s adventures as the man of mold himself.

Those looking to take things a step further can download one of the Ethan’s Outfit mods. Doing so will deck Leon out in Ethan’s trademark beige jacket, black hoodie, and jeans which he wore during his ordeals in Resident Evil Village. Sadly, neither of these mods will allow players to reattach their limbs should they fall victim to the Chainsaw Man. There are two variants to choose from, though their differences are minimal.

All of these mods can be found via Nexus Mods. They pair together rather easily too, meaning you can use both at the same time to truly become the patriarch of the Winters family.

The mods are only a few of the many made for the demo since its release earlier this month. In addition to a slew of costumes and references to past Resident Evil games, there have also been mods made which allow players to duke it out with Shrek or don the face of John Wick and other pop culture characters. It leaves little doubt that the game’s full release will be followed by a torrent of similar fan-made mods that enhance the overall experience to even the most specific of tastes.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on Mar. 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on the game and the wider Resident Evil series, check out some of our other articles below.

