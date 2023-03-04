My Hero Academia Season 6 Reaches Its Climax in New Trailer

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is rapidly approaching its conclusion, and a new trailer shows off what fans have to look forward to.

Streamed by Toho Animation via their official YouTube channel on Mar. 4, the trailer serves as a teaser for the conflict that will take place in the season’s final episodes. These include episodes 24, 25, and 26, and all three will center around the end to Deku’s vigilante arc wherein he attempts to pursue All for One without the assistance of most all of his allies.

The trailer kicks off with Class 1-A desperately attempting to convince Deku to give up his vigilante activities. Every member of the class is present, and all of them wish to aid the heir to One for All in his mission to take down All for One, Shigaraki, and their many minions.

Unfortunately, Deku is determined to achieve his goals without putting anyone else in harm’s way. This remains true even as his Hero costume is tattered and drenched in filth, giving him the appearance of a monster as opposed to the potential savior of Japan and the embodiment of heroism he once aspired toward being.

It quickly becomes apparent that no matter what they say to him, Deku will remain steadfast in his refusal to let them help him. In response, the two sides prepare to face off, and the teaser cuts off before any of the action can be shown.

It certainly does a great job of hyping up the end to the Vigilante arc, and fans who are chomping at the bit to see what comes next will definitely want to give it a look down below.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. For more on the series, check out any of our related articles down below.

