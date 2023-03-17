Keanu Reeves’ Favorite Movies Include a Few Hidden Gems You Wouldn’t Expect

Image Source: Lionsgate

John Wick 4 is hitting theaters next week and Keanu Reeves has taken time to host a subreddit over on Lionsgate. The actor answers many questions about his film career while pointing out a few favorite experiences he had along the way.

Reeves highlights cult classics like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Point Break, Matrix, and John Wick. He considers these films a life-changing experience, so his appreciation for what he has done further enamors fans with the already likable actor.

I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can’t pick just one. But here are a few- River’s Edge, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, John Wick.

Fans raved about his mentioning of others like A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, and River’s Edge. Some were quick to point out his reference to the “Matrix Trilogy,” even though there are four films, while another seemed heartbroken about Constantine not being mentioned.

Reeves has a long list of movies on his resume, so it’s understandable for him to pick out ones that stand out in that Reddit moment. He was also asked if he knew a bacteria was named after him, mentioned his role in Cyberpunk 2077, and even recalled a fond memory with River Phoenix.

It’s universally known that Keanu Reeves is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and his continued honesty in the AMA subreddit accentuates how endearing he is. John Wick hits theaters on May 27, 2023.

