Joel’s Kill Count in HBO’s The Last of Us Is Peanuts Compared to the Game

Image Source: HBO

Now that season one of HBO’s The Last of Us has finally come to a close, it’s time to move on to the discourse that actually matters: the random factoids such as Joel’s kill count in the first season.

The folks over on Reddit have been keeping track, and it looks like Joel has killed 28 humans and 11 infected enemies over the course of the first season. This actually sounds way higher than it should be, considering the fact that the show doesn’t really emphasize the action-y bits of the story, and there are way less infected than you might expect. Granted, most of his kills came from the Firefly massacre in the last episode, but still.

Compared to the original game, though, those are literal rookie numbers. This isn’t surprising, considering that it’s a video game that has players spend most of their time sneaking around levels and killing enemies in order to progress. On a normal playthrough, it’s expected that you’ll get up to at least 200 kills as Joel, which really puts things into perspective.

The Last of Us is now available on HBO Max.

Related Posts