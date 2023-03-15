James Gunn Announces Director for First DCU Superman Film

Image Source: Frank Quitely and DC Comics

James Gunn has announced that his first post-Guardians of the Galaxy comic book movie directorial job will be for the upcoming Superman: Legacy, which was first announced in January. Unsurprisingly, Superman is one of the biggest of the DCU film slate after the controversy regarding the return and subsequent dismissal of Henry Cavill.

Not much is known of Superman: Legacy, but James Gunn revealed in the tweets announcing that he was taking the directorial reins that he sees the story as “centering around Superman’s heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.” The story is probably not yet completely together, considering it is set for a July 11, 2025 premiere.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

James Gunn uses a very specific piece of art in his announcement tweet. It’s a cover for an issue of the All-Star Superman story drawn by Frank Quitely and written by comic legend Grant Morrison. In the story, Superman is dying from extreme overexposure to the sun’s radiation. While this makes him stronger, it’s also rapidly destroying his cells in a way they can’t regenerate. Superman then uses the time he has left to right plenty of wrongs in his life and prepare things for a world without the Man of Steel.

Considering the tone of the story, it is unlikely this will be what Superman: Legacy adapts, but it might borrow at least a little bit of the story. It is unknown how far along Superman: Legacy is in production, but it would make sense if it isn’t full steam ahead until after the May 5 premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

