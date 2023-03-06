Is Twitter Down? How to Check Server Status

Image Source: Twitter

Despite how many different people they’ve got working behind the scenes, even big social media sites are going to have issues now and then. This is especially the case with Twitter, which saw a large layoff of staff over the past few months and a lot of changes made to their backend. As such, many might be wondering if Twitter is currently down at the moment. Here is how to check the server status to see if it really is offline at the moment and why.

How to Check Twitter Server Status

The easiest way to see if Twitter is down or not is by heading over to server aggregator sites like Down Detector. On this site, you’ll be able to see all of the Twitter outages reported that have been filed by users in the last 24 hours.

The nice part about the way it is formatted is that you can see the big spikes in the outages because of the chart graph that they use.

Is Twitter Down? Answered

Currently, Twitter is seeing a considerably abnormal rate of outages. According to Down Detector, over 8,000 users have sent in reports stating they aren’t able to access Twitter as of 11:58 PM on March 6, 2023. Currently, there has yet to be any statement regarding what is causing the problem or when a fix will be implemented.

For now, though, that is everything you need to know about if Twitter is currently down. For more server-related outage posts, like being able to make sure your favorite streamers can go live on Twitch, be sure to search the rest of Twinfinite.

