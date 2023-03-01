how to use gps locator in sons of the forest

Developer Endnight’s new survival game has a lot of intuitive gameplay mechanics, but there are one or two that aren’t. That includes how to use the GPS locator in Sons of the Forest, which can be tricky to understand given that it’s never actually explained. Here’s what you need to know about the subject.

What the GPS Locator Does

The GPS locator is first found after exploring one of the first purple markers on your map, not far down the mountain from where you crash land in the helicopter. Once you have one, the locator is essentially a marking tool to help you remember any particular key points of interest you may discover across the map.

For example, if you’ve located a campsite that you think might have good loot to farm but isn’t something you want to tackle right away, you could mark the location and return later.

Using the GPS Locator in Sons of the Forest

The GPS locator can be used one of two different ways: by placing one in the ground, or by giving one to an NPC, such as Kelvin or Virginia. Since the latter option is as simple as interacting with the NPC and handing the item, we’ll only talk about how to place one in the ground here.

To do so, you’ll only need a stick, which you can collect from more or less anywhere on the map by chopping down a few small trees or shrubs. Once you have a stick, look toward the ground and place one in the soil. Remember, you need to cycle away from the standard campfire option by pressing right-click first.

With the stick in the ground, access your inventory and pull out a GPS locator. You will now see the option to place one on top of the stick. Before you do so, note that it is possible to cycle different symbols, so choose one that is appropriate to the location according to your preference.

With the GPS locator now setup, it will always appear on your map as you walk about the island.

With the GPS locator now setup, it will always appear on your map as you walk about the island.