How to Update Rosters in MLB The Show 23
Make sure you’re up to date in MLB The Show!
Baseball is back, folks! And what better way to celebrate the months to come than by enjoying MLB The Show 23? Of course, if you’re like me, it’s all about having the most up-to-date roster possible in order to reach peak realism. So without further ado, here’s how to update rosters in MLB The Show 23.
Updating to Live Rosters in MLB The Show 23
Updating rosters in MLB The Show 23 couldn’t be easier, and in fact, may update automatically whenever the game is launched. However, if that is not the case, there is a very easy process to go about updating them yourself. Simply head to the Settings option located in the top-right corner of the screen, select File Management, Load, and find Live Roster. From there, confirm your selection and The Show will update accordingly.
Again, there is a chance that the rosters are updated every time you launch the game, but it never hurts to double check. Additionally, under the same File Management umbrella, you’ll be able to browse past Roster updates (if you’ve saved them) as well as circle all the way back to the Default Roster the game begins with. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.
That's everything you need to know about how to update rosters in MLB The Show 23.
