How to Unlock TMP in Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo is chock-full of easter eggs and secret unlockable content, though a few bits aren’t obtainable unless you fulfill certain conditions. Case in point: The iconic TMP submachine gun can be nabbed and used to fend off the infected residents’ onslaught, but only if you carry out some very specific actions before reaching this area. You may not be privy to what these steps are, which is why we’ve laid them out in this guide on how to get the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo TMP: How to Unlock, Where to Find, & More

To get the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo, you’ll first need to carry out some counter-intuitive steps leading up to your arrival at the village proper.

After Leon successfully escapes the cabin by jumping out of its window, continue along the trails toward the village. Make sure you don’t break any of the crates or barrels along the way, and avoid fighting the enemies that are scattered around the area. Once you reach the heavy gates leading into the village, open up your menu and discard any items that are currently in your possession. This includes your weapons, so you should be completely unarmed when you enter this new area.

Once you go past the heavy gate, hang a right and make your way forward until you see an opening leading further into the village on your left. Head down this path, and look ahead for a well with a ladder you can climb down to reach the catacombs under the village.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Walk forward, and you’ll find a blue chest with some breakable barrels next to it. Open the chest, and the TMP will be inside for the taking.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

How to Use the TMP

The TMP will automatically be equipped once you pick it up, and is surprisingly effective against the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s enemies. A few well-placed shots can stun or kill most of the foes that come after you, and its high ammo capacity means you’ll be able to defeat a fair number of them without needing to find more ammunition.

Best of all is the fact that you’ll still have it should you choose to replay the demo, allowing you to more easily make your way through the trial version and find the rest of its secrets with ease.

Hopefully this cleared up how to get the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo. For more on the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can look down below for some of the related articles we’ve put out recently.

