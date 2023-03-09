Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Zarude is one of the Mythical Pokemon from the Sword and Shield games on Nintendo Switch. There’s also a way to catch this Dark/Grass ‘mon in Pokemon GO if you have the Special Research needed to encounter the creature. Just be careful to hang onto it because you only get one (for now). Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Zarude in Pokemon GO.

Encountering Zarude in Pokemon GO

The first step here is just being able to encounter Zarude in the first place. In order to do that, finish the Search for Zarude! Special Research. As long as a trainer logs into the game before Mar. 10, 2021 at 8 PM local time, the research will be unlocked and can be finished anytime.

The sad news is that if you missed it, then there’s no way to get this Special Research. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean no Zarude. For now, there’s no other way to get one, but we’ll update the guide if this changes in the future.

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the Search for Zarude! Special Research tasks.

Search for Zarude! 1/5 Catch seven different species of Pokemon Catch 7 Pokemon Take three snapshots of Ground-type Pokemon

Search for Zarude! 2/5 Make five Great Throws in a row Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon Take three snapshots of Bug-type Pokemon

Search for Zarude! 3/5 Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon Catch 30 Grass- or Bug-type Pokemon Take three snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon

Search for Zarude! 4/5 Defeat six Team GO Rocket Grunts Catch 15 Pokemon with Weather Boost Take three snapshots of Flying-type Pokemon

Search for Zarude! 5/5 Claim Rewards to unlock Zarude encounter



The nice thing about Zarude only being available in Special Research is that it can’t run away and unlike raids, you don’t have to worry about running out of balls.

That’s all there is to know about how to get Zarude in Pokemon GO. If you missed the time for the Search for Zarude! Special Research, then that’s unfortunate, but chances are the research or the Pokemon will come back in some way down the road.

