How to Get the Ribboned Key in Dead Cells? Answered

Image Source: Motion Twin

Action roguelike Dead Cells has released its paid Return to Castlevania add-on pack, offering two new biomes and more set in Konami’s Castlevania franchise. Though the DLC is a smaller chunk of the overall Dead Cells game, there are still secrets to uncover outside and within the castle walls. Here is how to get the Ribboned Key in Dead Cells.

The Ribboned Key in the Dead Cells Return to Castlevania DLC allows players to enter Maria Renard’s room, which contains a cat that gives an item upon petting and talking to Maria will unlock her outfit. Both the key and Maria’s room can be found in the Castle Outskirts biome.

Dead Cells Ribboned Key Guide

To get the Ribboned Key, simply play the Castle Outskirts level as normal until a white cat jumps onto the screen. Chase the white cat and use the Interact button to catch it. It will drop the Ribboned Key, which can be used to unlock Maria’s room once found.

The Castlevania stages are similar to the previous Dead Cells biomes in that levels are slightly randomized. So Maria’s room may not be in the same place within the different runs.

That is how to get the Ribboned Key in Dead Cells. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Dead Cells coverage and check out the links below for other helpful guides, such as how to start the Return to Castlevania DLC, for the game.

