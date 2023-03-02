Before you’ve built a proper base in Endnight’s open-world survival game, you’ll need to resort to sleeping in a tent in order to remain well-rested. But building tents is a finite resource if you’re not being diligent about picking up your tarps. For those wondering where to find more, here’s how to get tarp in Sons of the Forest.

Getting a Tarp in Sons of the Forest

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Tarp is a material that you can only pick up by scavenging various locations around the map. It is not a craftable resource, so you’ll want to make sure you’re always picking up your tarp after having used one to make a tent. Remember, you need to press and hold ‘C’ to pick up a tarp from the ground.

If you’ve already run out, though, and need to find more, you can visit the locations shown above to find more tarps. We’ve circled them all in red. As with almost all resources in the game, it’s worth noting that the tarps will actually respawn after a little while, meaning you can always return to these places after a day or so and re-scavenge them for tarps.

That should give you everything you need to know about how to get tarp in Sons of the Forest. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the content listed below.

