How to Get Over Burnout in Sims 4 Growing Together

Burnout is a new negative Moodlet introduced in Sims 4. Burnout can cause your Sim to have lower work performance, lose their job, and prevent them from progressing in their skills. Considering the stressful effects this can have on both your Sim and gameplay, you might be wondering how to remove the Burnout moodlet from your Sim.

Sims 4 Growing Burning Out Negative Moodlet Guide

Just like in real life, is obviously an annoying trait to have to deal with. Thankfully, there isn’t just one set fix in order to get rid of your moodiness in The Sims 4 Growing Together. In fact, there are three different ways players can end their burnout: organically, through potions, or cheating.

Organic Method

As burnout only occurs if your Sim’s activities have started to become repetitive, one way to get rid of burnout is to have them do something different. For example, if your Sim is burned out from work, it might be time for them to take a few days off or even go on vacation.

If they’re burned out from doing an activity such as painting too much, have your Sim take a break from that task and do something else such as reading a book or watching a movie, which will quickly make the effect go away.

Purchase a Potion

Another option is to purchase the Moodlet Solver potion from the rewards store, but this potion is available for 500 points, so you’d have to complete a few milestones to earn this. The Moodlet Solver will remove all negative moodlets from your sim.

Cheat Codes

There are many cheats in Sims 4 that can make the gameplay easier, but just know that by enabling cheats you will no longer be able to earn achievements or trophies in that world. In order to use cheats, you need to press CTRL+Shift+C which will open up a bar where you can enter the cheat.

To remove negative moodlets, here is what you need to enter in the bar: sims.remove_all_buffs. After entering this cheat, you will then be able to click on your Sim and adjust their needs.

Those are all of the ways you can get rid of Burnout in Sims 4 Growing Together. It’s probably best to avoid burnout altogether by making sure your Sim is taking part in varied tasks – unless your goal is to purposefully make them miserable, of course. For more Sims 4 tips, check out the related posts below.

