How to Get Emerald Axe in Fortnite

There’s an almost never-ending stream of cosmetics making their way to Fortnite each day. Like most things, some of these are more popular and coveted by the fanbase than others. The Emerald Axe is one such cosmetic, donning an emerald-green and yellow design with a gray handle. It’s part of the Green Clover set, making it particularly popular with Irish players who want to celebrate their country’s festivities. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to get the Emerald axe in Fortnite.

How to Get Emerald Smasher in Fortnite

The only way you can get the Emerald Smasher pickaxe in Fortnite is to purchase it when it’s made available in the Item Shop.

The Emerald Pickaxe was last seen in the Item Shop on March 19, 2022. The good news is that it’s likely to return to Fortnite’s Item Shop again this year, with St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon. The Emerald axe tends to show up in the shop alongside other items in the Green Clover set.

With St. Patrick’s Day officially kicking off on March 17, 2023 this year, you can expect the Emerald Smasher harvester to return to the Item Shop in the coming days.

When it does, you’ll need to pay 800 V-Bucks to purchase it, as it’s a ‘Rare’ rarity cosmetic. Based on previous years, it’ll remain in the Item Shop for two-three days before being rotated out.

All Green Clover Set Cosmetics

Clovers Contrail

Emerald Smasher Harvesting Tool

Four-Leaf Clover Emoticon

Lucky Coins Back Bling

Lucky Rider Outfit

Lucky Wrap

Pot O’ Gold Harvesting Tool

Rainbow Clover Back Bling

Sgt. Green Clover Loading Screen

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Emerald Axe in Fortnite. For more tips, tricks and information on the ever-popular Battle Royale title, be sure to check out the links below.

