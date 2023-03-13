How to Get Clover Coins fast in Pet Simulator X on Roblox

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Pet Simulator X has launched a limited-time event in Roblox to commemorate the beloved Irish saint. The St. Patrick’s Event introduces a new world, new pets, a new currency, and much more. For those curious how to get Clover Coins fast in Pet Simulator X, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Are Clover Coins in Pet Simulator X? Answered

Clover Coins are a brand new green currency that will allow you complete the quests in the newly released St. Patricks’ Day Event. To complete the first quest all you need to do is collect 150 Clover Coins. However, these Clover Coins must be obtained from the green piles of cash and pots of green coins (as shown in the image below) and NOT the regular, golden piles of coins.

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Be warned: if you collect the green coins from regular piles of money, these will NOT contribute towards the St. Patrick’s Day quests.

For those unaware, to get to the St. Patrick’s Event world and unlock the quests, you’ll need to hop in the green cannon right next to spawn (as pictured below).

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

How to Earn Clover Coins Fast in Pet Simulator X on Roblox

The key to earning Clover Coins fast in Roblox is to find as many green piles of cash and green pots of gold as quickly as you can. Thankfully, these have a chance of spawning in all of the worlds. However, we found Samurai Island and the last area of Cat World to be the most effective as they’re fairly small maps that boast a lot of green coin piles. From what we can gather, the spawn rate of green piles of cash and green pots of gold is slightly higher in these areas.

So, there you have it, folks. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to get Clover Coins fast in Pet Simulator X. For more, here’s why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends.

