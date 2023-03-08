Image Source: Square Enix

With the drop of Patch 6.35 in Final Fantasy XIV today, there is a big chunk of new content for players to dive into, including the second step of the Manderville Relic Weapon Questline, at long last. For those unsure of what the next batch of materials for the relic weapon is and how to obtain it, we’ve got you covered. Here is our guide to how to get chunks of Complementary Chondrite in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Start the Manderville Relic Weapon Questline

In order to unlock this relic weapon quest in FFXIV, you will need to complete the Hildibrand Adventures quest chain in its entirety. This goes from the very first one in A Realm Reborn, called “The Rise and Fall of a Gentleman,” all the way up to “The Imperfect Gentleman,” which was released in Patch 6.25.

So if you’ve yet to dive into this quest chain at all, you will have significant work ahead of you just on that front. Feel free to take a peek at all Hildibrand Adventures & Quests in FF14 to help keep track of your progress.

How to Start the Second Step of the Manderville Relic Questline

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you’ve caught up on that entire side story, speak to an NPC named House Manderville Manservant near the main aetheryte in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2) to start the “Make it a Manderville” quest and officially begin the relic weapon questline.

Talk to them, and they’ll direct you to a corner of the High Crucible of Al-Kimiya area in Radz-at-Han to speak with none other than Godbert, Hildibrand’s unmistakable father, and Gerolt, the crafter and purveyor of all relic weapons in the game so far (X:12.0, Y: 7.0). After the cutscene, go find a female Hyur NPC named Jubrunnah back near the main aetheryte (X:12.2, Y:10.9), who will be the material vendor for each step of the Manderville Weapon relic questline.

The first step of the relic requires you to exchange 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy per chunk of Manderium Meteorite. Once you’ve obtained three chunks of this meteorite, bring them back to Gerolt, and he’ll forge your very first Manderville Weapon.

Afterward, if you want more than one relic weapon, start the second quest, “Make Another Mandeville,” collect 3 more chunks of Manderium Meteorite and then speak to the House Manderville Artisan (X:12.0, Y:7.2) in order to complete another base weapon of your choice.

How to Start the Second Step of the Manderville Relic Questline

In order to start the second step of the relic weapon, you must first complete both of the new Hildibrand Adventure quests added in Patch 6.35, up to “Generational Bonding.”

After that, return to Gerolt in the High Crucible of Al-Kimiya in Radz-at-Han and start the quest called “Well-oiled” (X: 12.0, Y: 7.0), which requires you to collect three chunks of complementary. Each one will set you back 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, which are relatively easy to farm now via all manner of duties, trials, hunts, your weekly Wondrous Tails book, etc.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you’ve acquired three chunks of complementary chondrite from Jubrunnah, head back to Gerolt and have him forge the latest version (“Amazing Manderville”) of your chosen relic weapon. Should you want to do the same for any other relic weapons in your inventory, simply repeat the same process with the nearby House Manderville Artisan.

That is everything you need to know about how to get chunks of complementary chondrite in Final Fantasy XIV. Be sure to check back for further updates on this questline in later patches, and take a look at our other guides for anything and everything Final Fantasy XIV.

Related Posts