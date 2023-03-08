Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

In an epic fantasy RPG like Hogwarts Legacy, every nook and cranny is filled to the brim with secrets and mysteries to discover. In fact, players are still continuing to find new things in the game many weeks after its original release. One secret that seems to be flying under a lot of Hogwarts students’ radars is the fact that you can meet the giant squid that lurks in the Great Lake. So, for those wondering how to find the giant squid in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Find the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy

Interestingly, all players may get a glimpse of the giant squid when you’re first learning to fly on your broom in the quest, Flying Class, which takes place after the Jackdaw’s Rest main story quest. While you’re flying over the Great Lake nearby Hogwarts, you’ll see the inky mollusc rise from the depths for a few moments. It’s easy to miss, though, but if you’re actively keeping your eyes peeled, you’ll likely have a better chance at seeing it.

However, there’s another place in Hogwarts Legacy where you can see the giant squid, too. Firstly, you’re going to need to be in the Slytherin house. That’s because you’ll see the giant squid when you’re in the Slytherin common room.

When you’re in the Slytherin common room’s main lounge area, walk over to the window on the right-hand side that looks into the murky depths of the Great Lake and shoot it a few times with your Basic Cast spell. This will reveal the giant squid for a brief moment. Don’t worry, it won’t hurt you, but it’s a pretty cool sight and a neat little easter egg.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to find the giant squid in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s the fastest broom in the game. Otherwise, go ahead and take a gander at the links below.

