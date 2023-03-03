How to Enter Werewolf Tapestry Room in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of hidden secrets around the castle, while it’s disappointing that fans aren’t able to enter the chamber of secrets, there are still other locations to be uncovered. From hidden chambers with puzzles to secret passageways leading all the way to Hogsmeade, there’s always something exciting to find. One of the more interesting locations is the werewolf tapestry, which is perfectly hidden in plain sight. If you’d like to uncover some mysteries, follow the steps below to find the werewolf tapestry in Hogwarts Legacy.

Werewolf Tapestry Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

In order to quickly reach the werewolf tapestry, it’s best to start at the transfiguration courtyard that is located in the Astronomy Wing. Here are the steps that should be followed:

Once you’re in the courtyard, you want to turn your camera around a bit until you see the big tree that’s just behind the dragon statue.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

2. Keep going forward until you reach the door that’s just behind this tree.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

3. After entering this door, you are now in a hallway. Keep moving straight until you reach the wall and turn to your right. You then need to go down the two sets of stairs. Make sure you don’t accidentally enter the first door you see immediately after the first flight.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

4. After going down two flights of stairs, enter the only door that is to your right and make a left.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

5. You should see a beautiful tapestry on the wall, and if you walk straight through the center of the tapestry you’ll find a hidden door that leads to a secret corridor, and at the end of the corridor is the door to the hidden werewolf room.

Image Source: WB Games Via Twinfinite

Image Source: WB Games Via Twinfinite

What’s Inside the Werewolf Tapestry?

Once you enter the secret werewolf room, you’ll see some cool statues of werewolves and wizards, and there’s also a chest in the corner of the room in which you can collect some gear. If you walk straight across the room to the next tapestry with a K on it, you can cast Revelio to collect the Werewolf Saga Tapestries field guide page.

Also, if you go to the werewolf tapestry at night time, you can walk right up to the tapestries and cast Lumos for the images to change. Starting from the first tapestry where you found the field guide, if you look at each tapestry, it tells an interesting story about a mother who turns into a wolf, for those interested in some lore.

Image Source: WB Game via Twinfinite

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

That’s how you reach the Werewolf Tapestry in Hogwarts Legacy. We hope you were fortunate enough to acquire some legendary gear and uncover some new secrets in Hogwarts. If you want to find some more hidden locations or need help with quests, check out our related posts for more on Hogwarts Legacy.

