How To Disable the Skull Merchant’s Drones in Dead by Daylight

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Dead by Daylight’s newest killer The Skull Merchant terrorizes survivors by placing drones with motion-detecting lasers. It’s pretty inconvenient when there are drones nearby every generator, and by entering their radius the killer may become undetected, know your location and you can even become exposed. Fortunately, there is a way to disable drones and lessen their negative effects. Here’s how to disable the Skull Merchanct’s drones in Dead by Daylight.

How To Hack the Skull Merchant’s Drones in Dead by Daylight

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

In order to safely get rid of the Skull Merchant’s drones, make sure you are not entering the radius when it is in active mode. You will know that it is in the active mode because there’s a laser barrier surrounding the drone. While you are able to enter the zone with this barrier, it will detect you and you will also become exposed within 10 seconds.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Active mode is the first phase that the drone enters once deployed, and its second phase is the scouting mode. When the drone is in scouting mode, there are two laser beams that will rotate and scan the area. Scouting mode is the safest time to deactivate the drone, but you have to make sure you’re able to quickly reach the drone before the laser can touch you. As soon as you reach the drone, it will prompt you to press a button, if you are on PlayStation it will be R1, make sure you press the key quickly or the drone will detect you.

After pressing the key, there will be a quick code for you to enter on the screen. It will always be a sequence of arrow keys, and all you need to do is press the corresponding arrows in the correct order to disable the drone. If you fail to disable the drone, you will become exposed.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that after successfully disabling the drone, there will be a claw trap on your arm and you will again need to enter the correct sequence of arrow keys to remove it. This claw trap can be inconvenient, as it can alert the killer to your location while it has battery life. If the battery dies, it can be recharged if you go near another drone. With that said, only disable the Skull Merchant’s drones if it is completely necessary, such as if it’s nearby a generator or a survivor on a hook.

That’s how to disable the Skull Merchant’s drones in Dead by Daylight. We hope you’re now able to take down drones without fear and escape the trial. For more tips, feel free to check out some of our related posts.

Related Posts