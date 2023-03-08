How to Complete Ashika Island Mask Easter Egg in Warzone 2

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s newest map, Ashika Island, is chock full of easter eggs for fans to explore. The latest one sees players track down three masks amid battle, with the payoff being quite a noticeable one. If you’ve found yourself interested in some easter egg hunting, here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Ashika Island Mask easter egg in Warzone 2.

Ashika Island Mask Easter Egg Explained

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

As mentioned, the latest easter egg tasks players with finding three masks, marked as “Mysterious Items,” scattered around areas in Tsuki Castle. It’s a simple process that is only made complicated by the rush of enemies looking to stop you because it’s a battle royale.

The above picture shows the exact spaces you’ll need to hit to find the masks, with numbers 1-3 being the mask locations and number 4 marking the final spot you’ll need to hit. Completing this task will net you a free loadout drop.

Mask Location #1 (Three Possible Spawns)

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Deploy and make a beeline for Tsuki Castle. You’ll want to land on the top of the castle so you can enter through the window and reach the command center on the top floor. One of the possible spawns for the mask is on this table, next to the stairs.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

From the previous spawn, take the stairs down two floors, and turn down the left-hand hallway. The second possible spawn location is pictured above on the table.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

For the last possible spawn, you’ll need to head to the bottom floor of the first area, in front of a weapons locker. This mask will be in a broken glass case as pictured above.

Mask Location #2 (Three Possible Spawns)

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Moving on to the second area, this one possibly spawns on the barrel pictured above. Outside of this building, you’ll notice a broken-down orange bulldozer, which is conveniently where the second possible location for the mask could be.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

This spawn point is located on a chair in close proximity to where the first two spawn points are.

Mask Location #3 (One Spawn)

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

There’s only one spawn point for the third mask, and it’ll be located in front of the well as pictured above.

Final Encounter

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

After collecting all three masks, you’ll need to make your way to the final area. Here, you’ll enter a dojo, and the mask will need to be placed on the pedestal pictured above.

Once you do that, waves of AI-controlled enemies will spawn, and you’ll need to defeat them. Clearing them out will net you a loadout drop, and you’ll have completed this easter egg.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Ashika Island mask easter egg. For more tips and tricks surrounding CoD and Warzone, check out our related section below.

