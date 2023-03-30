How to Change Positions in MLB The Show 23

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

A new baseball season is upon us, which means MLB The Show 23 is ready to give fans the chance to re-create their home team’s iconic moments. Ever wanted to play out Bryce Harper or Yordan Álvarez’s postseason heroics yourself? Now’s your chance. With this new release, fans who enjoy creating their own player in Road to the Show may want to know how they can change where they play at. Here’s how to switch positions in MLB The Show 23.

How to Switch Positions in MLB The Show 23

In MLB The Show 23, Road to the Show players will be happy to know that there are multiple ways to switch their positions. One thing you can do is speak to your agent when he reaches out to you and ask him for a position change. If your overall rating is high enough that a team can choose you over another option, your chances of changing positions should be successful.

Another way to do it is to speak to your manager about it. Periodically, he will ask you about trying out different positions, and you will be able to accept, reject, or suggest a separate position change. Or, if all else fails, you can just create a new player from scratch. Fernando Tatís Jr. may not have the chance to just destroy his career and start from the beginning, but… it’s a video game, so that doesn’t mean you can’t.

That’s how to switch positions in MLB The Show 23. If you’re looking for more MLB The Show goodness, check out Twinfinite’s guide on how to update the in-game rosters.

