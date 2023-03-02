Even Destiny 2’s ‘Lore Daddy’ Thinks Lightfall’s Narrative Is Disappointing

Image Source: Bungie

It’s no secret that Destiny 2 isn’t exactly known for its riveting story and narrative, but for the players who love that kinda stuff, it’s always been very rewarding to really dig into the game’s lore and just learn more about this expansive universe Bungie has created. With the release of the latest Lightfall expansion, however, the player base has universally agreed that the story being told here is nothing short of disappointing.

YouTuber Byf, who’s known for producing deep dive and analytic videos about Destiny 2’s story and lore, has just dropped a new video discussing his take on Lightfall so far, and it’s pretty much what you’d expect. You can check out the video for yourself down below:

The big complaint here revolves around the mysterious Veil introduced in Lightfall. Byf is exasperated when he tells us that even as Destiny 2’s ‘lore daddy’, he couldn’t even tell you what the Veil is. It’s that poorly explained in the game, which is riddled with MacGuffins that ultimately don’t even matter in the big picture.

Lightfall’s story ends rather abruptly and on an anti-climactic note, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that this has been one of Destiny 2’s most disappointing expansions in a long time. Don’t get me wrong; if you’re only here for the fun gameplay and even more exotics to hunt down and farm for, Lightfall is absolutely worth checking out. It’s just a shame the lore fiends have been neglected for so long.

Destiny 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

