Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Have Cross-Play? Answered

Image Source: Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest Souls-like action game from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, set in the Three Kingdoms era. If you’re familiar with the developer’s track record, you’ll know that there are plenty of scary bosses to fight, but you don’t always have to go it alone. If you’re wondering whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has cross-play functionality, here’s what you need to know.

Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Support Cross-Play and Cross-Platform?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does not feature cross-platform play between PS5, Xbox, and PC. That being said, you can still enjoy cross-play within the same family of platforms.

For instance, PS4 and PS5 players can join up with each other, while players who got the game on Xbox or the Microsoft Store and play together. Aside from that, you’re pretty much stuck within whichever ecosystem you’ve opted to go with. It’s unlikely that this will ever change, so if you want to play with your friends, make sure you’re all agreed on which platform to commit to before buying the game.

Of course, if you’re planning on enjoying the game via co-op multiplayer, be warned that you may end up opening yourself up to invaders as well who can disrupt the experience. Aside from AI invaders, it’s also possible to get other players actively invading your game, though those players will be within the same family of platforms that you’re playing on as well.

That’s all you need to know about whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has cross-play functionality. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

