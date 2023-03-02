Disney Seeks Foolish Mortals to Watch the First Trailer for Haunted Mansion

Image via Walt Disney Studios YouTube

Disney has released the first trailer for their next attraction turned movie, this time with an adaptation of their frightening yet classic ride, The Haunted Mansion.

The new movie sees Rosario Dawson’s Gabbie, a single mother who moves into a cheap mansion, but when she and her son discover the paranormal nature of the house, they seek help dealing with the mansion’s ghostly inhabitants.

Along with Rosario Dawson, Haunted Mansion also features numerous notable actors, including Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and Jamie Lee Curtis, the latter of whom is playing the iconic character Madame Leota.

Haunted Mansion is the next step in a trend of Disney movies where the company is trying to turn more of its attractions into successful movie ventures. The decision to do so is likely because the company is trying to find a movie to replicate the success of the ride-turned-movie franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. So far, Disney has released 2021’s Jungle Cruise and is currently developing a Tower of Terror movie with Scarlett Johansson.

This isn’t the first time that the classic Disney ride has received a movie adaptation, as twenty years prior, there was the movie that starred Eddie Murphy. 2003’s Haunted Mansion underperformed at the box office, though, and despite gaining more fans in the years since then, the 2023 adaptation is a complete reboot.

Haunted Mansion is set to haunt moviegoers on July 28, 2023, when it debuts exclusively in theaters, a release date which likely means that the movie will become available on Disney+ just in time for Halloween.

