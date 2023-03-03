Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Rewards & More

Image source: Bungie

Guardian Games, one of the most anticipated events of Destiny 2, is finally returning to the game. Bungie has recently dropped its first blog post ever since the Lighfall launched, confirming the timeline of the Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 event. With that said, here’s everything we know so far about it, including its release date, time, rewards, and more.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games Event, Explained

For those who weren’t aware, Guardian Games is an event that takes place in Destiny 2 every year. Basically, the event is a competition between the three Guardian classes: Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks, which allows players to compete in daily challenges and earn points for their respective classes. The class with the most points at the end of the event is declared the winner of Guardian Games.

The Guardian Games event was introduced a few years back and has been a popular event among the Destiny 2 community since then. It usually kicks off in April and lasts for three weeks, but the schedule is slightly different for 2023.

When Does Guardian Games 2023 Event Start?

Bungie has recently confirmed that Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 event will kick off on May 2 and will continue until May 23, meaning it will last around for three weeks. However, it’s worth noting that the precise timing of the event hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s being speculated that it will commence following the weekly reset.

We’ve also provided a countdown of the Guardian Games 2023 event for your convenience. We’ll make sure to update this section once we have any official intel from the game developers.

Event's Countdown

Guardian Games 2023 Event Rewards

Unfortunately, the developers have confirmed the event’s timeline so far, meaning the rewards for the Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 have not been announced yet. In the previous year’s event, players could earn The Title submachine gun as an exclusive reward, along with other items like an exotic ship, emblem, and shader.

As always, players can participate in a variety of challenges, including completing strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches to showcase their skills and earn glorious rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 event. Check out the relevant links below for more Destiny 2 content.

