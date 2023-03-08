How to Fix Baboon Error in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

With Destiny 2 requiring you to always be online and connected to its servers, chances are you’ll at some point stumble into one of the game’s error codes. One error code that players seem to be suffering a lot from during these early days is the Baboon error code. No need to monkey around however, let’s take a look at how to fix the Baboon error in Destiny 2.

What Does the Baboon Error Code Mean?

According to the Bungie website, the Baboon error code “can be due to packet loss or disconnections between your home network and Bungie. It can be caused by certain WiFi setups, or mobile hotspots that may have experienced a blip or loss of connection.”

As per the Bungie Help Twitter account, PS5 players may currently be experiencing crashes while they are attempting to enjoy Destiny 2 Lightfall. Their support team is presently investigating the cause of the issue.

We are currently investigating an increase in crashes for players on PS5 consoles. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 8, 2023

How to Fix Destiny 2 Baboon Error

If you’re getting the Baboon error code while playing the game, it’s recommended that you switch to a wired connection if possible or try restarting your router. Should this not rectify the issue, try completely exiting out of Destiny 2 on your console and starting it back up again.

For PC players, it is worth investigating whether your connection is suffering slowdown or interference. The swiftest way to check this is by typing “Internet speed test” in Google and following the instructions in the first result that comes up. Your internet provider may also have details on any known outages or works in your local area.

If all of this fails, you may need to look into making sure your NAT type is open, or contact Bungie for further technical assistance. Here’s hoping a quick restart of your router or Destiny 2 is all that’s needed, though.

With a bit of luck, though, using a more stable, wired connection should do the trick. This has worked for us in the past, so if you’ve been using a mobile hotspot or a patchy WiFi connection, this should be your first port of call.

We hope that has assisted in fixing the Baboon error in Destiny 2. For more tricks, guides, and handy tips, be sure to check out our wiki.

