Best Teams in Pokemon GO Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition (March 2023)

We used the Team Builder from PvPoke to help determine the viability of the teams we created. Some were better than others, but these five are certainly all solid options. Just because of how varied Pokemon is, there will probably be other teams out there that do just as well or better, but these are certainly some of the best teams for the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition Best Teams (March 2023)

Here are our five contenders for the best teams in the Pokemon GO Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition. Each one has a fitting name that summarizes the heart and soul of the team. Dig in.

Destined For Greatness

This team is for the Pokemon GO trainer who just loves tier lists. These are undeniably the three best Pokemon in the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition. Fortunately, they’re also incredibly bulky, wildly strong, and work well as a team since they’re not susceptible to being swept by a single ‘mon. Just play smart while being mindful of your opponent’s remaining Pokemon and shields to emerge victorious.

Registeel (XL) Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon

Tapu Fini Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast

Altered Forme Giratina Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak



Regifairy

Like the previous team, it’s fairly balanced and has some good bulky Pokemon. However, battles can get a bit tricky if your opponent has a strong Steel-type Pokemon. Galarian Weezing’s Overheat or Registeel’s Focus Blast should be able to do the trick assuming you’ve whittled down both shields first. Don’t even consider Florges as an option against a Steel Pokemon.

Registeel (XL) Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon

Florges Fairy Wind, Disarming Voice, Moonblast

Galarian Weezing (XL) Fairy Wind, Overheat, Play Rough



Budget Battling

This team is the only one on the list that consists of Pokemon that have been in the game since at least 2019. That means many players will have competitive-ready versions of these ‘mons. Considering the focus here is on players who can’t afford to grind for the latest Pokemon, this is a team that’s quite good in all categories outside of bulkiness.

Altered Forme Giratina Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak

Galarian Weezing (XL) Fairy Wind, Overheat, Play Rough

Excadrill Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide



Under Pressure

This team is all about shelling your opponent’s shields as fast as possible. Burn Drive Genesect is one of the glassiest cannons to pick from, but it can catch an opponent off guard who is reeling from Slurpuff’s shield pressure. If that doesn’t work, then your last resort is just one of the best Pokemon in this competition (Tapu Fini) who can outlast most opponents and draw out shields to make openings for the rest of the team.

Tapu Fini Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast

Burn Drive Genesect Fury Cutter, Magnet Bomb, Techno Blast (Fire)

Slurpuff (XL) Fairy Wind, Flamethrower, Play Rough



Steelers

Sometimes it’s just fun to go with a theme. What’s even better is when the theme works to make a solid team. Sure, having all Steel-types is incredibly risky, but the attacks these Pokemon know give them plenty of coverage. On top of that, they’re also massively bulky. Tapu Fini is going to be the biggest problem for this team, but Registeel should be able to deal with it as long as HP and shields are nearly equal.

Registeel (XL) Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon

Steelix (XL) Dragon Tail, Psychic Fangs, Earthquake

Solgaleo Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, Iron Head



That’s all there is to know about the best teams for the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition in Pokemon GO. Keep in mind that guides like these while potentially helpful also tend to be subjective. Always feel free to try your own team combinations and let us know if you find any OP ones in the comments or on social media.

